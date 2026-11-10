Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan share message seeking financial help as advertisers drop out over Charlie Kirk joke row

“If you want to sponsor us financially, you can become a member on YouTube... also go buy my book,” Welch said in the video where they also took shots at Kirk's organization Turning Point USA.

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan have put out a video sharing how supporters can financially sponsor them, even as the backlash over the Charlie Kirk joke grows. The message, which was shared on Monday, came after a TMZ report noted that advertisers were backing away from the duo's show amid the row.

“Our brand of MAGA slaying and Turning Point slaying is not for everybody,” Welch said in the video. “We are not going anywhere,” she added, while claiming that they'd seen an uptick in subscribers since TPUSA trained their guns on them.

What was the Charlie Kirk joke that sparked backlash Welch and Sullivan had laughed at a crass joke about Kirk on Thursday's episode of I've Had It. They had cackled when reading out the joke which said “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.”

The Daily Mail reported that the podcasters' actions drew bipartisan condemnation and resulted in a joint apology from the duo. Notably, Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, when attending a TPUSA event at the Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson stands accused of the murder.

Advertisers step back amid row Jones Road Beauty is one of the advertisers who've backed out amid the row, as per TMZ. ZipRecruiter also took a similar step with a spokesperson telling the publication, “We do not have future ads placed on this show.”

A spokesperson for Ethos noted, “We don’t condone or align with the comments made on the “I’ve had it” podcast. What was said on this show doesn’t reflect our values, and we don’t condone violence in any form. We’ve ended our advertising relationship and won’t be working with them moving forward.”

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Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Honeylove said, “At Honeylove, we believe violence of any kind is unacceptable. We understand the concerns raised about the recent comments associated with the I’ve Had It podcast and want to be clear that these views do not reflect our values as a brand.” They added, “We have ended our advertising partnership with the podcast. We take seriously the responsibility we have as a brand to be thoughtful about the partnerships we support, and we appreciate those who took the time to share their concerns with us.”

Ember Mugs pulled out of their deal with Welch and Sullivan's podcast too. Cash App, Chewy, and Casper all announced they were distancing themselves from the duo as The Mail report indicated the podcasters took nearly a $8 million hit over the joke.

Who are Jennifer Welch, Angie Sullivan? Welch, 53, co-hosts this podcast with Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan. The two gained fame co-hosting Sweet Home Oklahoma on Bravo network.

They are from Oklahoma City and I've Had It has become known for the hosts' outspoken liberal politics. Welch has come under fire in the past, for calling Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow and current TPUSA CEO a ‘grifter’ in 2025.

A Bravo bio on Welch reads: “Jennifer Welch was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Oklahoma City when she was seven. She is “happily divorced” from Josh Welch, with whom she lives and raises their two sons, Dylan (15) and Roman (13). Having built up her own firm for the last twenty years, Jennifer is a highly-accomplished interior designer equally adept at residential and commercial projects. In addition to her work in Oklahoma City, Jennifer has completed projects in Nashville, Dallas, Palm Springs, Denver and Hawaii, among others. She is a perfectionist with an “eagle eye” for every detail.”

The Bravo bio on Sullivan reads: “Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was raised in Oklahoma City. An attorney by trade, she managed to find another eccentric in the profession, having worked for Josh Welch early in her career. She and Josh remain as close as ever – and she and Jennifer, while polar opposites, are also best friends. Over 20 years ago, Jennifer walked into Pump’s home and said, “The only thing worse than silk flowers is a painting of silk flowers...and you have both.” Pumps recalls that as the moment she instantly knew she loved Jennifer. Pumps splits her time between practicing marriage and family law, and “over-mothering” her three children, Sam (18), Emily (16) and Luke (13).”

While Welch and Sullivan's net worth is not a matter of public record, unverified reports have estimated them to have individual net worth of between $3 million and $5 million. However, these are only ballpark estimates and not indicative of their true net worth.