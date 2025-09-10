Golf Glance: U.S. Ryder Cup team descends on Napa; LPGA in Ohio

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. HT Image

PGA TOUR LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship THIS WEEK: Procore Championship, Napa, Calif., Sept. 11-14 Course: Silverado Resort, North Course Purse: $6M Defending Champion: Patton Kizzire HOW TO FOLLOW: TV: Thursday: 6-9 p.m. ET ; Friday: 1-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 6-9 p.m. Streaming: Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. X: @ProcoreChamp NOTES: This marks the beginning of the seven-tournament 2025 FedEx Cup Fall schedule that finalizes eligibility status for the 2026 season. The top 100 players in the FedEx Cup standings following the fall schedule will retain exempt status for next year. Max Homa, who won the event in 2021 and '22, enters the week at No. 111. ... The field includes 10 of the 12 players on the United States Ryder Cup team. The lone exceptions are LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, who is at home in Florida with his newborn son. ... While Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is not in the field, vice- captains Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Gary Woodland are playing. ... The field includes 11 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and 12 players who competed in last month's Tour Championship. ... Top-ranked amateur Jackson Koivun is in the field along with Walker Cup teammate Ethan Fang fresh off their victory at Cypress Point last week. ... Miles Russell, 16, will make his fourth career PGA Tour start and is seeking his first made cut. BEST BETS: Scottie Scheffler has five victories this year but has yet to win on the PGA Tour when making his first start in an event. He also has never won in the state of California, although Scheffler enters this week with 14 consecutive top-10 finishes on tour. ... Russell Henley is a career-high fourth in the world rankings on the strength of seven consecutive top-20 finishes, including T2s at the Tour Championship and at the Travelers. ... Justin Thomas has a win this year and posted a T7 at the Tour Championship. ... Patrick Cantlay has not won since 2022 but is coming off a T2 at the Tour Championship. ... Cameron Young followed up his maiden win with a fifth, 11th and T5 in the playoffs. ... Sam Burns also enters in his best form of the season with a T4 and T7 to finish the playoffs. NEXT TOURNAMENT: 45th Ryder Cup, Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26-28

LPGA TOUR LAST TOURNAMENT: FM Championship THIS WEEK: Kroger Queen City Championship, Hamilton Township, Ohio, Sept. 11-14 Course: TPC River's Bend Purse: $2M Defending Champion: Lydia Ko Race to the CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul HOW TO FOLLOW TV/Streaming: Thursday: 1-4 p.m. ET; Friday: 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m. ET X: @QueenCityLPGA NOTES: The 144-player field will be cut to the top 65 and ties following 36 holes. ... The Arnold Palmer-designed course opened in 2001, and this is the fourth iteration of the tournament. The first two were held at Kenwood Country Club and won by Ally Ewing in 2022 and Minjee Lee in 2023. ... Ko set the tournament scoring record of 23-under 265 in beating Thitikul by one stroke last year. ... Twenty of the top 25 players in the Rolex Rankings are in the field. NEXT TOURNAMENT: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark., Sept. 19-21

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS LAST TOURNAMENT: Stifel Charity Classic THIS WEEK: Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D., Sept. 12-14 Course: Minnehaha Country Club Purse: $2.2M Defending Champion: Steve Stricker Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Friday-Sunday: 9:30-11:30 p.m. ET X: @SanfordIntl NOTES: Only four events remain before the start of the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cub playoffs. ... Three-time defending champion Stricker set the tournament scoring record of 16-under 194 with his victory in 2023. He also won the inaugural event in 2018, but is not in the field this week as he continues to deal with a back issue. NEXT TOURNAMENT: Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif., Sept. 19-21

LIV GOLF LEAGUE LAST TOURNAMENT: Team Championship THIS WEEK: Season Complete Season Winners: Individual: Jon Rahm; Team: Legion XIII NEXT TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5-7

Field Level Media

