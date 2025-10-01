graVITas 2025 Highlights Role of Research in India’s Development Goals

India Needs Greater Investment in Science and Research, Says VIT Chancellor Vellore: The importance of greater investment in higher education, science, and research to achieve India’s development goals was highlighted at the inauguration of graVITas 2025, the annual techno-management festival of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). VIT Chancellor Dr G. Viswanathan with dignitaries at the inauguration of graVITas 2025, a three-day techno-management fest in Vellore.

Speakers noted that while developed nations invest 2–3% of their GDP in research and development, India spends less than 1%. They stressed that bridging this gap is critical for the country to achieve its aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

VIT Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan said the institution, which has grown to four campuses since its founding in 1984, seeks to expand access to quality education in a country with a population of 146 crore. Referring to the 2011 census, he pointed out that only 4 crore of 14 crore youth in the 18–23 age group pursue higher education. “Both central and state governments must address this gap through increased funding for education and healthcare,” he said.

H.E. Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Minister of the Abu Dhabi Municipality and Administration Department, underscored the role of innovation in tackling global challenges such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, space exploration, and climate change. Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor of News18, called on students to combine scientific thinking with entrepreneurship to create jobs and drive purposeful innovation.

graVITas 2025, which runs until September 28, features 207 events, 57 workshops, and 51 hackathons, alongside robotics and drone demonstrations. The festival has drawn participation from nearly 40,000 students this year.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.