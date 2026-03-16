Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviews PNG gas supply, orders faster connections for institutions

Bhupendra Patel on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar to assess the availability and supply of piped natural gas (PNG) and petroleum products across the state. Bhupendra Patel chairs a high-level review meeting on PNG gas and petroleum product supply in Gandhinagar. (ANI Photo)

During the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that restaurants, hotels, educational institutions and social or religious institutions receive PNG connections immediately in areas where city gas distribution networks are already in place.

Officials informed the meeting that adequate natural gas is currently available for domestic consumers receiving piped gas supply in households across the state.

The meeting reviewed the current status of natural gas supply and the functioning of the city gas distribution system.

Deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi, energy minister Rushikesh Patel and food and civil supplies minister Ramanbhai Solanki were present during the review.

Senior officials including chief secretary M. K. Das and principal advisor to the chief minister Hasmukh Adhia also attended the meeting along with senior representatives from the energy and petrochemicals department and state-run gas companies.