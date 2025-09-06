Haryana marks a new chapter in business recognition

It was a first for the state of Haryana. On a warm evening at the Noormahal Palace, Karnal, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders came together for the Hindustan Times Business & Entrepreneur Felicitation Ceremony 2025 – the inaugural Haryana edition of the national event. The inaugural Haryana edition of the Hindustan Times Business & Entrepreneur Felicitation Ceremony at Noormahal Palace.

For many in the room, it felt overdue. Haryana has long been home to ambitious businesses and bold ideas, and this ceremony finally put a spotlight on the people building that story.

Leaders Acknowledge the State’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

In the audience that evening were Harvinder Kalyan, Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, and Jagmohan Anand, Member of the Legislative Assembly. Taking the stage, they spoke about how entrepreneurs are not just building businesses but shaping the state’s economy and creating much-needed opportunities for its young workforce.

“Our entrepreneurs are the backbone of the state’s economy, creating opportunities and driving growth,” Harvinder Kalyan said in his address. Jagmohan Anand agreed, noting that the government plans to keep backing businesses that are willing to push limits and explore new possibilities for the future.

A Break from Speeches: Mind Reading and Music

The evening wasn’t just about awards and speeches; it had its lighter moments too. Midway through the programme, the lights dipped and in walked Kabir Sharma, the well-known mind reader. What came next was a mix of illusion and theater – he seemed to pluck thoughts straight out of people’s heads, leaving the room alternating between laughter and astonishment.

Soon after, Sanam Malik and the Satyug Band took over, filling the palace with music that had people tapping their feet and, at times, singing along. It was a reminder that business gatherings don’t have to be all business.

Partners Behind the Evening

Pulling off an event of this scale takes a village, and the evening’s partners played a big role. Om Sterling Global University presented the ceremony, with Mitsubishi Electric – Air Conditioners as the HVAC Partner and Liberty as the main power partner. OPS Jewels came on board as Co-Sponsor, while HDFC Bank, Genesis Classes, Om Sai Allergy Care Path Lab, Shri Balaji Aarogyam Hospital, and Audi Karnal lent their support in different capacities.

The Noormahal Palace itself, serving as Hospitality Partner, provided a setting that added a touch of old-world grandeur to the proceedings.

Why This Event Matters

For the Hindustan Times team behind the ceremony, the event was about more than trophies.

“This platform was curated to celebrate not just business success, but the spirit of leadership, resilience, and innovation that drives our region forward,” said Chhatra Chhetri, Business Head – Hindustan Times (North).

That mix of recognition and inspiration was evident throughout the evening. Guests networked over dinner, swapped stories about challenges and breakthroughs, and discussed the future of business in Haryana long after the awards were handed out.

A Beginning, Not an Ending

By the time the last guests left the palace, one thing was clear: this first Haryana edition had set the stage for many more to come. It wasn’t just a night of applause and performances. It was a signal that Haryana’s entrepreneurs now have a platform that celebrates their role in shaping the state’s economic future.

As the lights went out at Noormahal Palace, the conversations continued. And that might be the best sign of success for an event like this.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.