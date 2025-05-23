In a world where health advice is everywhere but clarity is rare, Herbalife India continues its mission to bring accessible, expert-backed wellness conversations with the second episode of its podcast series, Live Your Best Life, Unscripted. Herbalife India’s Latest Podcast with Dr. Parag Singhal and Dr. Ratnesh Lal Simplifies the Science of Everyday Nutrition

Titled “Nutrition Simplified: Protein, Supplements, and Smarter Choices,” the episode is hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, and features an in-depth conversation with two well-respected medical professionals:

· Dr. Parag Singhal, UK-based endocrinologist and consultant physician, and

· Dr. Ratnesh Lal, medical expert with Herbalife India and an authority on nutrition and supplementation.

Together, they break down the basics — and complexities — of nutrition in a way that’s refreshingly understandable. From protein intake to the power of micronutrients, from age-specific needs to supplement safety, the episode serves as a practical guide for anyone looking to improve their health without being overwhelmed.

One of the biggest takeaways? Nutrition isn’t one-size-fits-all. “Whether you're an athlete, a working professional, or a homemaker — your dietary needs vary. What remains consistent is the need to strike a balance between macronutrients like carbs, fats, proteins and micronutrients like vitamins and minerals,” explains Dr. Singhal.

The conversation explores how protein plays a critical role in muscle repair, immunity, and metabolic health — especially as we age. Dr. Lal introduces a compelling perspective on “biological uptake value,” emphasizing that the quality of protein matters just as much as the quantity.

“Supplements aren’t a shortcut — they’re a smart addition, especially when your diet can’t keep up with your body’s needs,” Dr. Lal notes.

Watch the Full Episode on Herbalife YouTube Channel:

The episode also takes a closer look at modern food habits, where on-the-go meals and processed diets have left people undernourished despite eating more. The doctors highlight how supplements, if chosen carefully, can help bridge that gap — provided consumers know what to look for on the label.

Vitamin D, often overlooked, is also given its due spotlight. “With limited sun exposure, skin pigmentation, and air pollution, Vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic in India,” says Dr. Singhal, stressing the need for awareness and safe supplementation.

From busting myths around red meat and plant-based proteins, to explaining the hormonal effects of carbohydrates and insulin spikes, the discussion is packed with evidence, real-life examples, and relatable takeaways.

Prefer Audio? Listen to the Podcast Here:

Spotify – https://shorturl.at/7xeeP

Apple Podcasts – https://shorturl.at/Ni76S

Amazon Music https://shorturl.at/P5ulX

Whether you're navigating diabetes, trying to eat better, or simply want to understand what your body actually needs — this episode offers clear, science-backed guidance with warmth and wisdom.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF)is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is an extension of that mission — a space where honest conversations meet expert insights, helping listeners make smarter choices one episode at a time.

Stay tuned — new episodes drop every month, bringing more voices, more guidance, and more clarity on what it truly means to live your best life.

