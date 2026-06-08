Horlicks Unveils New RTD Milkshake Crafted for Nourishment, Taste and Everyday Convenience

National, 8th June 2026: Hindustan Unilever Limited announced the launch of the new Horlicks Milkshake, marking the brand’s expansion into the fast-growing Ready-to-Drink (RTD) nutrition segment. Created for Gen Z consumers navigating fast-paced lifestyles and increasingly mindful choices, the new Horlicks Milkshake brings together the familiar taste of Horlicks with the convenience of a chilled, ready-to-drink milkshake format. Available in three indulgent flavors- Horlicks Classic Malt, Horlicks Chocolate, and Horlicks Kesar Badam, the new milkshake is formulated with 40% less total sugars* and enriched with 10 key nutrients^ including Zinc, Vitamins & more. Horlicks introduces a ready-to-drink milkshake, taste and convenience for everyday consumption.

Priced at Rs. 20, the product is designed to offer Gen Z consumers a pocket-friendly beverage option that delivers both great taste and more mindful nutrition credentials.

As Gen Z consumers become increasingly conscious of what they consume, there is a growing shift toward beverages that balance enjoyment with more mindful choices. While indulgent drinks continue to remain part of everyday culture, consumers today are looking for options that fit more seamlessly into evolving lifestyles and habits. With Horlicks Milkshake, the brand aims to respond to this shift by offering a tasty, flavorful milkshake experience with 40% less total sugars* and added nutrition in a convenient on-the-go format.

The launch is accompanied by a new integrated campaign built around the thought, “No Guilty, Only Pleasure”. Rooted in the insight that today’s Gen Z consumers are increasingly practicing adult moderation in their everyday choices, the campaign celebrates a generation that seeks moments of enjoyment without compromise. Horlicks Milkshake bridges this tension by offering consumers the satisfaction of a delicious milkshake along with more mindful nutrition credentials.

Through a youthful and relatable narrative, the campaign positions Horlicks Milkshake as a companion for everyday moments whether during commutes, work breaks, college hangouts or evening cravings allowing consumers to enjoy taste-led experiences.

The campaign is being amplified through a robust 360-degree national rollout spanning television, digital, social media, influencer collaborations, large-scale sampling initiatives, outdoor advertising and high-impact consumer activations across key markets in India. As part of the campaign, consumers will experience the ‘No Guilty, Only Pleasure’ proposition across multiple touchpoints, bringing the brand’s blend of taste, convenience and mindful nutrition to life. Select markets will also witness extensive Metro branding and high-visibility Out-of-Home (OOH) activations to drive awareness and trial among on-the-go consumers.

Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said, “The Ready-to-Drink category is evolving rapidly, driven by Gen Z consumers seeking convenience, taste and more mindful choices in formats that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles. Earlier this year, we expanded Boost Ready-to-Drink nationally with our Classic, Caramel and Badam variants, strengthening our presence in the RTD segment. With Horlicks Milkshake, we are further expanding our foray into the overall RTD category by bringing the trusted nutrition of Horlicks into the chilled RTD space. The offering combines great taste, convenience and more mindful nutrition credentials in a format that is culturally relevant, accessible and designed for today’s generation. The launch reflects our focus on building future-facing nutrition categories that connect strongly with evolving consumer needs and consumption habits.”

The campaign film showcases the tasty, flavorful appeal of Horlicks Milkshake while highlighting its nutritional credentials, highlighting the brand’s proposition of guilt-free pleasure in a convenient format.