How Immersive Technology is Transforming Education

The rapid evolution of technology holds immense potential to reshape education and skill development; immersive technologies like Extended Reality (XR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have the power to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, making learning more engaging and effective. As institutions and industries begin to explore these innovations, the opportunity to reshape education and equip learners with future-ready skills has never been greater. Manav Rachna Joins Forces with NSDC, EON Reality & KEDMAN Skilling

Transforming Learning with Immersive Reality

Institutions are increasingly integrating immersive learning into mainstream education and skill development. Institutions like Manav Rachna, in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), EON Reality and KEDMAN Skilling are integrating Extended Reality (XR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance education and skill development across India.

Manav Rachna is participating in the flagship initiative of the NSDC World Skills Academy by running a pilot project through which faculty members in their Manav Rachna International Schools and Universities viz. Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies; and Manav Rachna University, are populating and training the platform by building their course relevant modules. The same process will be followed to develop modules for 36 skills that will be taught at the World Skills Academy through certification programs. The World Skills Academy is dedicated to empowering youth by providing industry-relevant skills and prepare the next generation of leaders and innovators to compete and excel on prestigious global platforms.

Exploring new dimensions with immersive technologies

Initiatives like those by Manav Rachna Innovation and Incubation Foundation (MRIIF) are implementing immersive technologies across education, skilling, and research in diverse disciplines, including engineering, healthcare, business, and design. MRIIF has also facilitated the training on this technology to over 200 experts, faculty members and educators from premier institutions including IITs, NASSCOM, and 30+ other universities and institutions. Additionally, 5,000 student licenses and 750 creator licenses have been deployed across institutions nationwide, further expanding access to futuristic learning methodologies.

Redefining the Learning Experience

Immersive technologies blend digital and physical environments to create highly interactive and engaging learning experiences. XR, VR, and MR allow students to interact with simulated real-world scenarios, helping them grasp complex concepts through experiential learning. AI further enhances this integration by personalising content, assessing performance, and adapting teaching methodologies in real time.

Immersive learning is transforming education across multiple domains by providing hands-on, experiential training. Engineering students can now virtually assemble and disassemble machinery in a simulated environment before working on real equipment, enhancing their technical proficiency. Healthcare trainees practice complex surgical procedures using VR simulations, reducing risks while improving precision and confidence. In the field of business and management, students engage in AI-driven decision-making simulations, gaining real-time insights into market trends and business strategies. Meanwhile, design students can experience and modify 3D architectural spaces before finalising blueprints, making their projects more interactive and efficient. The seamless integration of immersive technology is ensuring that learners across disciplines are better prepared for real-world challenges.

By integrating immersive technologies into classrooms, skill labs, and industry training modules, students can engage with industry-relevant simulations, enhancing conceptual understanding while developing hands-on skills with reduced risk and increased efficiency.

Expanding Learning and Skilling Horizons

Beyond higher education, the initiative is expanding into schools, vocational skilling programs, and industry applications, ensuring a seamless transition toward futuristic education models. This involves content creation, curriculum structuring, and proof-of-concept development, making learning more dynamic, impactful, and adaptable to real-world needs.

For instance, in the K-12 sector, students can experience interactive science experiments through VR labs, making complex topics more accessible. Similarly, vocational training institutes can use immersive simulations for hands-on learning in fields like automobile repair, aviation, and hospitality, equipping learners with industry-ready skills.

As part of this nationwide effort, the initiative is actively working with institutions across the country to integrate these technologies into their academic frameworks. However, the focus is not just on adopting new technology but on ensuring its meaningful application to drive better learning outcomes and career readiness.

Education with Immersive Technology

With industries increasingly integrating AI and immersive technology into operations, there is a growing demand for professionals skilled in XR, VR, and AI-driven applications. By driving advancements in innovation, research, and entrepreneurial opportunities in immersive learning, this initiative is equipping the next generation of learners and professionals to meet global industry demands.

As India strides toward a technology-driven future, this collaborative effort will play a pivotal role in bridging the skills gap and redefining the educational landscape.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.