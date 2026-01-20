ILIFE’s New Dry and Wet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: The T20s Ultra Arrives This January Sale

In today’s modern homes, where comfort, convenience, and cleanliness are essential, having smart cleaning technology can support daily life. The ILIFE T20s Ultra dry and wet robotic vacuum cleaner addresses these needs as a robot vacuum and mop that offers automated cleaning, and is now available during the January Sale. Designed for performance and convenience, the T20s Ultra robotic vacuum introduces technologies aimed at improving everyday home cleaning.



The ILIFE T20s Ultra delivers up to 10,000 Pa suction power, driven by a high-efficiency brushless motor that pulls in dust, debris, pet hair, and fine particles across floor types from hard floors to deep-pile carpets. This suction capability supports consistent cleaning compared to many traditional robot vacuums. ILIFE T20s Ultra robotic vacuum features high suction power and smart navigation with LiDAR technology. (ILIFE T20s)

The T20s Ultra utilises LiDAR technology to create multi-level maps of the home allowing the robot to clean in a structured manner. Using the LiDAR system to scan the environment in real-time, this ILIFE Robotic Vacuum can generate a representation of the home and develop a cleaning schedule based on its mapping. It also avoids obstacles and covers all areas of the home, even if the layout is irregular.

One of the features of the T20s Ultra is its self-emptying dust station. Featuring a 3.5 L dust bag capacity, this system can hold up to 70 days’ worth of dust and debris, reducing the need for frequent maintenance. After each cleaning cycle, the robot deposits collected debris into the station, supporting cleaner surroundings with reduced effort.

Complementing its suction power and navigation capabilities, the T20s Ultra offers a hybrid vacuum-and-mop system. This dual-function design allows vacuuming and mopping in a single cycle. Its Y-shape mopping pattern mimics natural hand mopping movements to address stains. Whether it’s dirt on tiles or everyday dust on wood floors, the robot adapts to different cleaning requirements.