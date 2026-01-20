ILIFE’s New Dry and Wet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: The T20s Ultra Arrives This January Sale
Featuring a hybrid vacuum-and-mop system, the T20s Ultra adapts to various floor types and provides up to 300 minutes of runtime.
In today’s modern homes, where comfort, convenience, and cleanliness are essential, having smart cleaning technology can support daily life. The ILIFE T20s Ultra dry and wet robotic vacuum cleaner addresses these needs as a robot vacuum and mop that offers automated cleaning, and is now available during the January Sale. Designed for performance and convenience, the T20s Ultra robotic vacuum introduces technologies aimed at improving everyday home cleaning.
The ILIFE T20s Ultra delivers up to 10,000 Pa suction power, driven by a high-efficiency brushless motor that pulls in dust, debris, pet hair, and fine particles across floor types from hard floors to deep-pile carpets. This suction capability supports consistent cleaning compared to many traditional robot vacuums.
The T20s Ultra utilises LiDAR technology to create multi-level maps of the home allowing the robot to clean in a structured manner. Using the LiDAR system to scan the environment in real-time, this ILIFE Robotic Vacuum can generate a representation of the home and develop a cleaning schedule based on its mapping. It also avoids obstacles and covers all areas of the home, even if the layout is irregular.
One of the features of the T20s Ultra is its self-emptying dust station. Featuring a 3.5 L dust bag capacity, this system can hold up to 70 days’ worth of dust and debris, reducing the need for frequent maintenance. After each cleaning cycle, the robot deposits collected debris into the station, supporting cleaner surroundings with reduced effort.
Complementing its suction power and navigation capabilities, the T20s Ultra offers a hybrid vacuum-and-mop system. This dual-function design allows vacuuming and mopping in a single cycle. Its Y-shape mopping pattern mimics natural hand mopping movements to address stains. Whether it’s dirt on tiles or everyday dust on wood floors, the robot adapts to different cleaning requirements.
Powered by a 5200 mAh battery, the T20s Ultra provides up to 300 minutes of runtime, covering wide areas without interruption. When battery levels run low, it automatically returns to its charging station, then resumes the job from where it stopped, helping ensure continuous coverage.
Through the mobile app, users can access app connectivity, remote control, and voice assistant features to manage their cleaning preferences. The app allows users to schedule cleanings, set virtual no-go zones, select cleaning areas, and view updates on the cleaning process. In addition to app-based controls, the included remote control provides a manual operating option With integration into Alexa and Google Assistant, users can also control cleaning functions using voice commands.
The T20s Ultra supports multi-floor mapping, allowing users to save up to five maps for different levels of the home. Equipped with sensors designed to prevent collisions and falls, this robot is suitable for open floor plans and multi-story residences.
At a time when time efficiency and home comfort are priorities, the ILIFE T20s Ultra combines suction, intelligent navigation, long-lasting battery life, and hands-off maintenance all at a January Sale available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Pepperfry. For homeowners looking for automated cleaning with minimal intervention, the T20s Ultra functions as a home cleaning device designed to support everyday living.
To learn more about the ILIFE T20s Ultra Robot Vacuum and details of the January Sale, visit the official ILIFE website.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.