Japanese star Oda chasing career Slam at US Open

At the age of 17, Tokito Oda became the youngest world number one in wheelchair tennis. At 18, he was an Olympic gold medallist.

Now, at 19, the Japanese prodigy is chasing a career Grand Slam at the US Open the only thing missing from his resumé.

"He's like a standing player who just happens to play sitting down," said French wheelchair legend Stephane Houdet, marveling at the young left-hander known for his signature headband and ferocious game.

Already a six-time Grand Slam champion, Oda is the face of a new generation redefining para-tennis.

Oda, who opened his US Open campaign with a 6-1, 6-0 defeat of American Casey Ratzlaff, is a symbol of the sport's evolution where speed, movement and aggression are reshaping the way the game is played.

"His game is all about early ball reception and heavy spin," explains Houdet, himself a two-time US Open champion. "He serves at 175 to 180 km/h - it's incredibly impressive."

Diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of nine and now walking with a cane, Oda took up wheelchair tennis shortly after having to give up soccer.

His successful foray was inspired by compatriot Shingo Kunieda: a national icon and 28-time Grand Slam singles champion, widely regarded as the greatest wheelchair tennis player of all time.

"He's brought a new energy and a new sort of style to wheelchair tennis and we've all had to adapt. He's pushed a lot of us to be better," says Britain's Alfie Hewett, the current world number two and Oda's biggest rival this season.

Hewett remains the only player to beat Oda in a Grand Slam final this year with his victory at the Australian Open.

In a sport that allows two bounces per point, Oda often takes time away from opponents with his aggressive returns and pace, rarely letting rallies extend, Hewett explained.

"It's a lot quicker," he said. "The points are a lot shorter and there's a lot more aggression on the court."

Despite being a 10-time Grand Slam winner, Hewett has only managed one victory over Oda in their last eight encounters.

- 'Harder, stronger, fitter' -

Determined not to be left behind by the Japanese trailblazer, Hewett has revamped his training regime, pushing himself out of his comfort zone to adapt to Oda's relentless pace.

"You have to make every ball count. If not he'll punish you," the Briton explained. "He's making us all just work harder, be stronger, be fitter and look at our games with a magnifying glass."

After winning Paralympic gold in Paris last year, Oda has set his sights on the US Open as his next big milestone.

"If I win this week, it will be complete," Oda said before Wednesday's opening win. "I'll have everything. But I don't think too much about it. I just enjoy the matches."

And while he respects Kunieda's legacy, Oda isn't chasing records for their own sake. He's focused on elevating the sport - both in performance and visibility - as wheelchair tennis begins to receive greater recognition and rewards.

This year, the US Open will award $90,000 to the wheelchair singles champions - nearly triple the prize money from just six years ago, and unmatched in any other para sport.

But for Oda, success goes beyond trophies and paychecks. He sees himself as an ambassador for the game.

"This is one of my biggest goals," he said. "You've got to bring more people, play good tennis for everyone, make some fans around the world."

With his electric on-court presence - fist pumps, crowd interaction, and youthful flair - Oda has all the makings of a global star. As Houdet puts it, "he connects with a younger generation."

Already sponsored by Nike, Oda features in commercials for Japanese fast food chain Hotto Motto and automotive parts manufacture Tokai Rika. The country, galvanized by the Kunieda era, now dedicates significant media coverage to wheelchair tennis.

"Shingo set the bar," says Houdet. "But I wouldn't be surprised if Oda's already surpassed him in terms of commercial success."

As Oda pursues glory on the courts of Flushing Meadows, he's not just chasing a title - he's shaping the future of his sport.

