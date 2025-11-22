Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his knee and be out four to six weeks, the team said Friday. HT Image

Jets coach Scott Arneil said Friday that Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goalie, had been trying to play through a knee injury, and the timing is right to get it taken care of.

The surgery comes less than three months before the start of the Olympic men’s hockey tournament in Milan, Italy.

Hellebuyck is 8-6-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .913 save percentage this season for the Jets , who entered a game Friday against Carolina in third place in the Central Division.

The 32-year-old Hellebuyck won his first Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and his second straight — and third career —Vezina Trophy in 2024-25, helping the Jets to the best regular-season record in the NHL. He also won the award as top goalie in 2019-20.

Hellebuyck, from Commerce, Michigan, was not included in the first group of six players announced for the United States’ Olympic preliminary roster, but was widely expected to be added to the team.

Eric Comrie is expected to take the Jets starting role in Hellebuyck’s absence. He is 4-1 with a 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage this season.

In a corresponding move, the Jets called up goaltender Thomas Milic from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

