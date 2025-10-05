Kane has an injury scare after scoring again as Bayern beats Frankfurt

Harry Kane's scoring run continued before the England captain suffered a late injury scare in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. HT Image

Luis Díaz scored two goals — one after just 15 seconds — and Kane scored for the sixth Bayern game in a row but had treatment on his foot after colliding with goalkeeper Kauã Santos in the 81st minute.

Kane limped off the field but was moving more freely before he was substituted for Nicolas Jackson in the 85th.

A 1-1 draw earlier between Bayern's closest domestic rivals, Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig, opened the way for Bayern to stretch its lead to four points and the defending champion took full advantage.

Frankfurt's defense was slow to react at kickoff as Robin Koch gave the ball away to Bayern's Serge Gnabry. He found Díaz with a cross at the far post and the Colombian winger scored his fifth goal for Bayern since joining from Liverpool.

Kane made it 18 goals in 10 games for Bayern this season with a fierce low shot from outside the penalty area. Kane has scored in Bayern's last six games in all competitions, racking up 12 goals in that time, and has scored in all but one of Bayern's games this season.

Kane hit the post later before Díaz outpaced Koch to make it 3-0 in the 84th.

It was the first time Frankfurt failed to score in any game since April and followed a run of high-scoring games, with 30 goals scored in total in its preceding five Bundesliga fixtures.

Earlier, Dortmund's Yan Couto's deflected shot canceled out Christoph Baumgartner's opener for Leipzig. Dortmund's unbeaten run stretched to nine games in all competitions but the draw meant it lost ground in the title race.

Kasper Hjulmand extended his unbeaten start as Bayer Leverkusen coach to a sixth game as Ernest Poku and Christian Kofane scored in a 2-0 win over Union Berlin.

Leverkusen's mood darkened when Alejandro Grimaldo was taken off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with his teammate Kofane, but the left back signaled it wasn't as serious as it looked. Grimaldo said it was just a cut and wore a large plaster over his eye as he left the stadium, German agency dpa reported.

Hjulmand's team got through a game without conceding for the first time since the Danish coach replaced Erik ten Hag last month after just two league games of the new season.

Teenage American defender Noahkai Banks opened the scoring with his first Bundesliga goal as Augsburg beat Wolfsburg 3-1. Starting a league game for the first time since February, 18-year-old Banks scored in just the third minute.

Another early goal decided Werder Bremen's 1-0 win over St. Pauli, by Samuel Mbangula in the second minute.

