Laraware Pvt Ltd launches India's 1st fully AI-powered fintech software led by Anvesh Tiwari

Lucknow, India | July 16, 2025 — In an important step for India’s fintech landscape, Laraware Private Limited proudly announces the launch of India’s first fully AI-powered fintech software platform, a major change in digital finance and safe API-based services. Led by the creative thinking and clear direction of Mr. Anvesh Tiwari, this platform integrates more than 50 financial APIs—including AEPS, BBPS, Recharge, DMT, Aadhaar Pay, and Micro ATM—with advanced artificial intelligence at every layer. Laraware Pvt Ltd launches India's 1st fully AI-powered fintech software led by Anvesh Tiwar

This software is not just an application—it’s a strong new system that reimagines how financial technology is built, deployed, and scaled across India.



🔐 Built on 8-Layer Intelligent KYC & Compliance Engine

Laraware’s AI-powered onboarding and verification system includes:

•Aadhaar, PAN, Bank Account, GSTIN & CIN Verification

•Real-Time AI-based OCR Document Reading

•Face Match & Liveness Detection

•Geo-tagged and Device-Fingerprint Based Access

•Auto-Escalation Engine with Role-Based Controls

•Instant Blacklist Screening and Pattern-Based Fraud Alerts

⚙️ Connected Infra for Bharat

With a developer-first architecture, this platform enables banks, NBFCs, distributors, fintech startups, and resellers to instantly launch:

•Embedded banking portals

•Commission-layered retailer platforms

•Smart business intelligence dashboards

•Mobile + web-ready white-labeled systems

All this, under one secure, scalable, and completely AI-governed architecture.

👨‍💼 About Mr. Anvesh Tiwari – The Man Behind the Revolution

Mr. Anvesh Tiwari, a well-known innovator in India’s fintech and API economy, has been at the forefront of intelligent automation and secure banking software. With a deep understanding of compliance, user safety, and national digital infrastructure, his vision has not only shaped the architecture of this system—but has also set a new benchmark in how AI will power the next decade of fintech in India.

📈 A New Chapter in India’s Fintech Growth

As India advances towards a $1 trillion digital economy, Laraware’s AI-Powered Fintech Stack positions itself as a game-changer—equipping the ecosystem with tools that are:

•100% AI-driven

•100% scalable across Bharat

•100% compliant with digital onboarding, transaction security, and data access control

📞 Media Contact:

Laraware Private Limited

Email: info@laraware.com

Website: www.laraware.com

