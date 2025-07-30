LEarnings Introduces SmartPlay to Promote Reward-Based Learning

New Delhi, India, 30 July: LEarnings Quest Private Limited, an innovative startup in the ed-tech sector, has launched ‘Smart Play’, a gamified learning challenge that blends education with entertainment. With a prize pool of ₹10 lakh, Smart Play offers an opportunity for participants across India to engage in interactive and competitive learning. Thised-tech platform aims to offer rewards, knowledge, and nationwide participation through interactive challenges.

The challenge spans one month, featuring four quests designed to test knowledge and foster growth in a fun, competitive environment. The top performer will win a grand prize of ₹1 lakh, with over 5,000 participants receiving additional rewards. Smart Play aims to ensure participants of all skill levels stay motivated and engaged throughout the event.

“At LEarnings, we believe learning should be an experience — not a chore. With Smart Play, we’re merging education with entertainment to inspire curiosity, reward knowledge, and empower learners across India. This is more than a challenge; it’s a step toward making learning joyful and accessible for all,” said Mohammed Kooriya, Managing Director of LEarnings.

The platform offers interactive video content, quizzes, and live assessments that aim to promote creativity and knowledge retention. Smart Play is accessible to all, providing an inclusive space where anyone can participate and thrive, whether a student or a professional.

LEarnings Quest Private Limited

The ₹10 lakh prize pool adds an extra incentive, aiming to motivate participants to challenge themselves and be rewarded for their efforts. Smart Play is set to make learning more dynamic and rewarding, seeking to push the boundaries of traditional education.

Smart Play is designed for everyone, whether a student curious to challenge themselves or a working professional eager to learn something new in a fun, competitive space. Regardless of background or experience, the contest offers a fair shot at success and aims to make learning feel exciting and inclusive.

“Too often, the joy of learning gets lost in traditional education,” Mohammed Kooriya emphasised. “With Smart Play, we’re changing that. We’re creating an experience where people can enjoy learning—and get rewarded for it. This is just the start of a new chapter where fun and knowledge go hand in hand.”

“Learning is like a journey, you don’t just collect knowledge along the way; you learn how to use it when it matters most,” said Muhammed Shafi, CEO of LEarnings. “Smart Play is that adventure, it challenges you, excites you, and helps you grow with every step. We’re excited to launch a platform that makes learning feel less like a test and more like a game where every move teaches you something new. We believe this can reshape how people experience education.”

“Behind Smart Play is a robust and secure infrastructure built to handle thousands of concurrent users while delivering a seamless experience,” said Yusuf Mohamed, Director - Technology & Innovation at LEarnings. “We’ve carefully engineered the platform with scalability, data privacy, and real-time performance in mind. Every module has gone through rigorous technical evaluation to ensure Smart Play is not just fun, but also reliable, secure, and future-ready.”

LEarnings continues to develop solutions that aim to make learning more engaging and impactful. For more information and to register, visit https://l-earnings.com

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.