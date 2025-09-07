Legendary goalie Dryden, six-time NHL champ, dead at 78

Ken Dryden, an iconic NHL goaltender and author who also served as a member of Canada's Parliament, has died after a battle with cancer, the Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday. HT Image

Dryden died Friday at age 78, the team announced on its website.

While with Montreal in the 1970s, Dryden won six Stanley Cup titles and won or shared the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie five times. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

In 1973-74, Dryden took a break from the NHL to earn a degree in 1973 from Montreal's McGill University.

After his legendary NHL career, Dryden was an author and television hockey commentator as well as an NHL executive, serving as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs until going into politics, where he was in Parliament from 2004-2011.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Hon. Ken Dryden, a Canadian hockey legend and hall of famer, public servant and inspiration," Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media.

"His return to university at the height of his playing career taught the importance of balance in life. His post-hockey career demonstrated the value of public service. Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country. Ken Dryden was Big Canada. And he was Best Canada. Rest in peace."

Dryden was selected by Boston in the third round of the 1964 NHL Draft at age 16 but just over two weeks later his rights were traded to the Canadiens.

Dryden spent three years playing at Cornell University then represented Canada at the 1969 world championships before joining the Montreal organization in 1970.

After appearing in only six regular-season games, Dryden became the 1971 playoff starter and backstopped the Canadiens over league-leading Boston, then Minnesota and lastly Chicago in the Stanley Cup final. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff Most Valuable Player.

"He made an immediate and lasting impact on the NHL, the Canadiens franchise and the goaltending position," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

"It's almost incomprehensible to believe that he accomplished all of that the year prior to winning the Calder Trophy as the League's best rookie in 1971-72."

The Canadiens also won Stanley Cups with Dryden in 1973 and 1976-79 and he also helped Canada win the epic Summit Series against the Soviet Union in 1972.

- 'A legendary Canadian' -

"Ken's love for his country was evident both on and off the ice," Bettman said. "As a member of Parliament, Ken continued to serve Canada. He was named an Officer of the Order of Canada.

"On behalf of the National Hockey League, we mourn the passing of a legendary Canadian."

Dryden went 258-57 with 74 ties in the NHL with a 2.24 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage and 46 shutouts in 397 regular-season games.

In 112 playoff games, he was 80-32 with a 2.41 GAA, .915 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

"Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man," Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said.

"Behind the mask he was larger than life. We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey's greatest dynasties, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations.

"Ken embodied the best of everything the Montreal Canadiens are about, and his legacy within our society transcends our sport."

js/nf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.