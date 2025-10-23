Madhya Pradesh announces disbursement of 1,802 crore in relief to farmers affected by floods and crop damage

The Madhya Pradesh government announced that they have distributed relief assistance amounting to ₹1,802 crore to more than 23.81 lakh farmers across the state, following widespread crop losses caused by excessive rainfall, floods, pest infestations, and yellow mosaic disease. The aid, provided under the Revenue Book Circular (RBC) 6(4), is intended to support farmers in recovering from agricultural and property losses incurred due to natural calamities this year. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav chairs a review meeting in Bhopal on relief distribution for farmers affected by floods and crop diseases.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the relief distribution reflects the government’s continued effort to provide timely support to those affected by unpredictable weather conditions and pest-related damages. He noted that the current year’s relief figure is nearly three times higher than the ₹660.57 crore distributed during the previous financial year 2024–25.

According to official data, ₹1,623.51 crore has been allocated to compensate for crop losses caused by excessive rainfall, floods, yellow mosaic, and pest attacks, while an additional ₹178.45 crore has been released for other forms of loss, including damage to livestock, homes, and property.

Dr. Yadav said that the government is ensuring that financial assistance reaches all eligible farmers without delay. “There is no shortage of funds in the treasury when it comes to supporting our food providers,” he stated, emphasizing that the administration aims to offer both immediate relief and long-term stability to the farming community.

Over the past few years, the state government has consistently released funds for agricultural relief— ₹1,590.74 crore in 2021–22, ₹726.15 crore in 2022–23, and ₹758.62 crore in 2023–24. Officials said that this year’s increase reflects both the scale of weather-related damage and the state’s renewed focus on rural support mechanisms.

Beyond immediate compensation, the government continues to promote agricultural sustainability through initiatives such as improved irrigation facilities, uninterrupted electricity for farming, zero-interest loans, minimum support prices for key crops, and timely transfer of crop insurance payments. These measures, officials said, are aimed at strengthening farmer resilience and ensuring economic stability in rural areas.

While weather-related challenges remain a recurring concern, the government has reiterated that relief and rehabilitation for farmers will remain a priority. Dr. Yadav said the administration is working to ensure that farmers are not left vulnerable during natural disasters and that every affected household receives adequate assistance.