Madhya Pradesh emerges as new growth hub for investors: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major investment, industry and employment hub, with opportunities spanning food processing, textiles, artificial intelligence, data, drones, defence and tourism, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in Dubai. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits headquarters of BEEAH Group, the Sustainability and Waste Management Organisation, in Sharjah on Tuesday. (@DrMohanYadav51 X/ANI Photo) (@DrMohanYadav51 X)

Speaking to media representatives on the first day of his four-day Dubai visit, Yadav said the state had created a business-friendly ecosystem by implementing more than 25 new policies and scrapping several obsolete laws. He said the reforms had accelerated large industrial projects and strengthened investor confidence.

Yadav said more than 1.10 crore people are employed in the state’s MSME sector, while exports exceeded ₹76,000 crore in 2026-27. The government is also expanding public recruitment and supporting local enterprises nationwide.

The chief minister highlighted AI, data, drones and defence as priority sectors, noting that three new IT parks are being developed in Rewa, Indore and Ujjain. A science city is also being developed to promote science, technology, innovation.

He said Madhya Pradesh has adequate land, a large land bank, surplus power, water resources and growing green-energy capacity. Affordable electricity, infrastructure and improving road, rail and air connectivity, he said, make the state competitive for investors.

On the second day, addressing AIM Congress 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Yadav invited global investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh and assured them of administrative support to investors. He invited investment in food processing, agribusiness, textiles, garments, pharmaceuticals, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, data centres and future technologies.

The state also inaugurated its pavilion at AIM Congress 2026, showcasing investment opportunities, industrial infrastructure, policies and ODOP and GI products. Yadav met Arab Parliament President Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi and invited him and an Arab business delegation to Madhya Pradesh and Global Investors Summit 2027.