Madhya Pradesh’s Sampada 2.0 bags National e-Governance Gold Award

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has added another feather to its digital governance journey, with its flagship initiative Sampada 2.0 winning the National e-Governance Gold Award 2025. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said the recognition highlights the state’s pioneering role in paperless and faceless registration systems. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Government of India Secretary V. Srinivas present the National e-Governance Gold Award to Madhya Pradesh officials Amit Tomar and Swapnesh Sharma at the Visakhapatnam conference.

The award, conferred in the category of Government Process Re-engineering by Use of Technology for Digital Transformation, was presented during the National Conference on e-Governance held in Visakhapatnam. Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh and DARP Secretary V. Srinivas handed over the award to Inspector General of Registration Amit Tomar and Sampada Project Officer Swapnesh Sharma.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda described the honour as a “historic recognition” for Madhya Pradesh, noting that Sampada 2.0 has revolutionised property and document registration by eliminating the need for physical visits. “The system has improved transparency, reduced the risk of forgery, and enabled citizens to register documents conveniently from anywhere,” he said, adding that the initiative has also strengthened the investment climate in the state.

Sampada 2.0 enables faceless registration of 75 out of 140 document categories under the Indian Stamp Act through video KYC, a move that officials say has significantly reduced land disputes. The platform also integrates GIS technology and provides easy access to e-stamps and guideline rates through its website and mobile app. Registered documents are instantly delivered to citizens via email and WhatsApp.

This is the second consecutive year Madhya Pradesh has been recognised at the national level for e-governance. Last year, the state received the award in the Last Mile Connectivity category. Officials say the back-to-back recognition underscores Madhya Pradesh’s growing reputation as a leader in technology-driven, transparent governance.