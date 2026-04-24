Madhya Pradesh’s wheat procurement target raised to 100 lakh metric tonnes after Centre nod. How this affects farmers

The Centre has approved an increase of 22 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in Madhya Pradesh’s wheat procurement target for the 2026-27 marketing year, raising it from 78 lakh MT to 100 lakh MT, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday. This move ensures better returns for farmers and strengthens the state's food grain management amidst rising production.

This decision by the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution is aimed at ensuring greater procurement of wheat from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP). “With this increase, Madhya Pradesh's total wheat procurement target has now reached 100 lakh MT from 78 lakh MT,” the chief minister said in a statement.

He added, “This decision is a major step in the interest of farmers, ensuring better prices for their produce and further strengthening the food grain management system in the state.”

Why did MP request a revision?

The increase follows a request from the Madhya Pradesh government in view of higher wheat production this year. The chief minister said a proposal had been sent to Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Prahlad Joshi, and the matter was also discussed with senior Union ministers, as per a PTI report.

In a detailed statement, Yadav said the revision would help ensure that more farmers are able to sell their produce at MSP, thereby improving returns and strengthening procurement systems in the state.

Phased procurement to prioritise small farmers

The state government said wheat procurement will be carried out in phases, starting with small farmers, followed by medium farmers and then large farmers.

Yadav said the government remains committed to supporting farmers despite global challenges. He described the decision as recognition of farmers’ hard work and a step towards ensuring fair prices.

Centre-state coordination on farmer welfare

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the increase in procurement target. He said the move reflects the Centre’s commitment to farmer welfare and will strengthen the state’s food grain management system.

Officials said procurement at MSP plays a critical role in stabilising farm incomes, particularly in years of higher output. The enhanced target is expected to enable agencies to procure a larger share of wheat directly from farmers.

Broader agriculture push in MP

The state government has maintained that farmer welfare remains a priority, with multiple initiatives underway, including crop insurance schemes, expansion of irrigation projects, and ensuring timely availability of fertilisers and seeds.

It has also been working on providing relief to farmers affected by natural disasters and improving procurement infrastructure.

Procurement trends and challenges

The decision comes amid fluctuations in procurement trends across states. According to PTI, wheat procurement by government agencies stood at 148 lakh tonnes so far this season, down 11.37% from a year ago, largely due to delayed crop arrivals in mandis.

While procurement in some states such as Punjab and Haryana has improved, Madhya Pradesh has seen lower procurement so far, highlighting the importance of policy support measures.

Officials said procurement pace is expected to pick up in the coming weeks, and adequate arrangements have been made for storage and handling of food grains.

With the revised target, Madhya Pradesh is expected to play a key role in national wheat procurement, contributing to both farmer incomes and food security.

(With inputs from PTI)