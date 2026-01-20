Madhya Pradesh to Outline Energy, Technology and Tourism Policies at WEF 2026

Madhya Pradesh will present its policy priorities and investment opportunities at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav leading the state’s delegation. The state government is expected to engage with global policymakers, industry leaders and investors to discuss opportunities across energy, manufacturing, digital technology, tourism and social infrastructure. Madhya Pradesh will showcase its investment opportunities at WEF 2026 in Davos, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

According to officials, Madhya Pradesh will use the platform to outline its approach to economic development, focusing on policy stability, sector-specific frameworks and long-term growth planning. The state will participate in a series of international sessions, roundtable discussions and one-on-one meetings aimed at exploring potential industrial collaboration and investment.

Energy and green growth are expected to be central to the state’s engagement at Davos. Discussions will focus on utility-scale renewable energy projects, clean energy infrastructure and energy transition models. The government plans to present its balanced approach to conventional and renewable energy production, highlighting opportunities for long-term investment in the power sector.

In industry and manufacturing-related sessions, the state will focus on defence production, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, logistics and industrial infrastructure. Officials said Madhya Pradesh’s industrial policy, investor facilitation mechanisms and land availability framework will be shared with global industry representatives. Employment generation and large-scale manufacturing capacity are expected to be key themes during these interactions.

Digital technology and innovation will also feature prominently in the state’s agenda. Sessions will include discussions on artificial intelligence, digital governance and technology-driven solutions in administration and service delivery. The state government is expected to highlight the use of digital tools to improve efficiency in governance and support industrial and service-sector growth.

Tourism will be another focus area, with Madhya Pradesh presenting its cultural heritage, biodiversity and experience-based tourism offerings. The government plans to discuss sustainable tourism development, connectivity and community participation, with the aim of attracting investment in tourism infrastructure and related services.

In addition, discussions on health, social infrastructure and human development are expected to address preventive healthcare, technology-enabled health services and human-centric development models. These sessions will place the state’s social development initiatives within a broader global context.

Officials said that meetings held during WEF 2026 are expected to open avenues for investment, technology transfer and strategic partnerships. Madhya Pradesh has previously participated in global investment outreach programmes and has undertaken policy reforms in recent years to improve ease of doing business and investor facilitation.