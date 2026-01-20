Madhya Pradesh to Pursue Investment Partnerships at World Economic Forum 2026

Madhya Pradesh will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos as part of its investment outreach efforts, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav leading the delegation. The state government plans to engage with global industry leaders and investors to discuss opportunities across manufacturing, renewable energy, logistics, textiles, chemicals and food processing. Madhya Pradesh to attend WEF 2026 in Davos, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, focusing on investment outreach.

This year’s World Economic Forum is being held under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” emphasising cooperation and partnership-driven growth. Madhya Pradesh’s participation is expected to focus on policy presentations, investment discussions and strategic collaborations aligned with this theme.

According to officials, the state will present recent policy measures aimed at simplifying procedures, improving transparency and enhancing ease of doing business. These include streamlined decision-making systems and simplified land allocation processes. The government has indicated that the objective of the Davos visit is to build long-term partnerships rather than secure short-term investment proposals.

Senior officials from state agencies, including industrial development and tourism bodies, are expected to participate in sectoral roundtables, corporate sessions and one-on-one meetings. Discussions with global companies are expected to cover industrial expansion, export potential and employment generation.

Madhya Pradesh plans to highlight opportunities in agriculture and food processing, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, chemicals, textiles and garments, real estate, transport and logistics, education and sports infrastructure. The state’s “local to global” strategy will also be presented, focusing on linking local resources and skilled workforce with global value chains.

The Davos agenda is expected to include discussions on proposed collaborations in areas such as energy distribution, defence manufacturing, logistics hubs and healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the state government plans to explore cooperation with the World Economic Forum on the establishment of a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Madhya Pradesh, focusing on agri-technology, food processing, climate adaptation and sustainable development.

Madhya Pradesh has previously engaged in international investment outreach initiatives and has sought to position itself as a destination for long-term, policy-driven investment. Officials said the state’s participation at WEF 2026 is part of this ongoing strategy to align its priority sectors with global investment trends.