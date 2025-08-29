Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ edition: Presenting a new definition of black

The colour black in the automotive world is often associated with aggression and raw strength. But what if it stood for something else entirely? The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ edition is for those who find elegance in quiet details and power in sophistication. The brand new variant of one of Maruti Suzuki’s popular models is designed to be a lifestyle statement. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the PHANTOM BLAQ edition.

NEXA’s ‘Crafted Futurism’ design philosophy truly comes alive with the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ edition. This approach merges precise engineering with expressive aesthetics to create a vehicle that is both powerful and refined. The result is an SUV with a captivating, forward-thinking spirit that makes every glance as thrilling as the journey itself.

Read on to know more about the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ edition.

With its all-black interiors, champagne-gold highlights, and bold exterior stance, the Phantom Blaq edition shows how thoughtful details can redefine an SUV’s personality.

A design that makes its presence felt

From the outside, the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ edition looks sleek, stylish, and confident. The new-look car is fitted with blacked-out R17 Machined Alloy Wheels, which give it a sense of purpose. These, coupled with a high stance, also improve the performance of the car, lending it a sturdier grip on the road and better visibility.

Its Signature Crafted Grille has been meticulously designed to create a commanding first impression – one that exhales pure confidence. This look is augmented by a Bold Front Fascia with sculpted lines and assertive contours that flow. This lends the exterior a sense of movement even when it is stationary. Its strong shoulder lines add depth and dynamism to this profile.

It comes with sharp NEXTre LED DRL tail lamps, which make the car recognisable even when seen from a distance. The new form factor, along with the signature lights, leaves a lasting impression.

The Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ edition prioritises driver’s comfort with an 8–Way Driver Powered Seat.

A cabin of refined details

Step inside the car, and its all-black cabin invites you into an environment of quiet, sophisticated luxury. The entire space exudes luxury – the interiors are accented with champagne-gold details on the dashboard and around the controls, adding a touch of warmth and luxury at the same time. Its premium leather seats are crafted with refined contrast stitching, a detail that adds a bespoke, hand-finished quality, further adding to the luxurious feel.

The Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ edition prioritises driver’s comfort with an 8–Way Driver Powered Seat, allowing for precise adjustments and perfect ergonomics so that you can keep the focus on the road, even on very long drives. The interior also features an auto-purification system with an Auto Purify with PM 2.5display, ensuring the air that you are breathing inside the car is always clean.

What’s a long drive without some quality music playing in the background? The driving experience of the new Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ edition is further enhanced by a SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, which features a 22.86 cm (9-inch) HD touchscreen. This intuitive system supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so you can connect your phone to the car, whether for calls or music, without the hassle of cables.

The system also includes an on-board voice assistant for hands-free convenience and allows you to customise settings to match your preferences. To complete the audio experience, the premium sound system by Clarion offers sound modes like Focus and Ambience, shaping the audio to your mood.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.