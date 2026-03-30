MP CM Mohan Yadav to attend MP-UP cooperation summit in Varanasi today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Varanasi on March 31 to participate in the ‘MP-UP Cooperation Summit 2026’, aimed at strengthening economic, industrial and cultural collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to participate in the MP-UP Cooperation Summit in Varanasi. (ANI)

According to officials, the summit will bring together stakeholders from industry, handicrafts, tourism and investment sectors to explore opportunities for joint initiatives, market expansion and policy coordination. The event will showcase industrial strengths, traditional crafts, One District One Product (ODOP) and GI-tagged products, along with agricultural and food-based offerings from both states.

The summit is expected to facilitate dialogue on production ecosystems, market linkages and brand positioning, with a focus on enhancing inter-state economic cooperation.

Visit to Kashi Vishwanath Corridor During his visit, the Chief Minister will also undertake a study tour of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to examine infrastructure planning, crowd management systems and pilgrimage management practices. Officials said the visit is aimed at understanding models for organised development of religious tourism sites.

Exhibition and investment discussions An exhibition will be organised alongside the summit, featuring ODOP products, GI-tagged handicrafts, traditional textiles and industrial capabilities from Madhya Pradesh. The showcase is expected to provide a platform for investors and participants to directly engage with the state’s economic and cultural sectors.

The main session of the summit will focus on industrial cooperation, investment promotion and ODOP-based economic models. Madhya Pradesh is expected to present its investment-friendly policies, infrastructure capabilities and incentive frameworks during the discussions.

Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to be signed, covering areas such as industrial investment, skill development, handicraft promotion and tourism collaboration.

Craft collaboration and tourism initiatives Parallel sessions will explore practical aspects of collaboration. A joint craft workshop will bring together artisans from Chanderi and Maheshwari traditions of Madhya Pradesh with Banarasi silk weavers from Uttar Pradesh to explore branding, market expansion and the concept of a ‘Ganga-Narmada craft corridor’.

In the tourism roundtable, stakeholders will discuss the possibility of developing a joint religious tourism circuit connecting Varanasi, Ujjain and Chitrakoot. Representatives from organisations such as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation are expected to participate in discussions aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure and connectivity.

Review of Vikramotsav preparations The Chief Minister will also visit the venue at BLW Ground in Varanasi to review preparations for the Vikramotsav mega theatrical event scheduled to be held from April 3 to 5.

Officials said the visit and the summit are part of broader efforts to enhance inter-state cooperation and create new avenues for economic growth, tourism development and cultural exchange.