Mumbai Police women participate in breast cancer screening by PD Hinduja Hospital

In a significant move to support health equity and early disease detection, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre recently launched a specialized breast cancer screening camp for women officers of the Mumbai Police. Organized to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, at the Additional Commissioners Office in Byculla. It offered free breast cancer screenings to policewomen through the innovative iBreastExam technology, a quick, non-invasive method that enables early detection of potential abnormalities.

This initiative exemplifies Hinduja Hospital’s dedication to making quality healthcare accessible to all, especially to women in high-stress professions like law enforcement who face health risks. In a city as dynamic and challenging as Mumbai, policewomen are pillars of safety and resilience. However, their demanding schedules often leave little room for self-care and regular medical screenings. By bringing preventive healthcare directly to their workplace, P. D. Hinduja Hospital not only prioritizes these women’s health but also raises awareness about the importance of early detection.

The Growing Importance of Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Detection

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Indian women, accounting for 25 percent of all female cancers. The statistics are sobering: an age-adjusted incidence rate of 25.8 per 100,000 women and a mortality rate of 12.7 per 100,000 women underscore the critical need for regular screenings and early diagnosis. With breast cancer cases increasing among younger women, nearly 36 percent of diagnoses are in women under the age of 50. Moreover, about 60 percent of breast cancer cases in India are detected at advanced stages, making treatment more challenging and survival rates lower than in cases caught early.

Gautam Khanna, CEO of P. D. Hinduja Hospital, emphasized the urgency of early detection. “At P. D. Hinduja Hospital, we are constantly striving to integrate the most advanced healthcare technologies to benefit our community. We place a strong emphasis on prevention and early detection of diseases. This special camp organized for the women officers of Mumbai Police reflects our commitment to ensuring that those who tirelessly protect Mumbaikars have access to early examination methods for breast cancer.” His statement reflects the hospital’s focus on providing comprehensive healthcare that not only treats illness but actively works to prevent it.

Leveraging Technology for Accessible and Efficient Screening

In keeping with its focus on innovation, Hinduja Hospital introduced the iBreastExam at the camp. This cutting-edge technology uses patented piezoelectric sensors to detect tissue abnormalities without radiation, making it an ideal tool for mass screening. Quick and portable, the iBreastExam allows healthcare providers to perform screenings with minimal discomfort for the patient, making it especially beneficial for women who may be hesitant to undergo traditional mammograms. This tool also simplifies logistics, allowing the hospital to extend the benefits of advanced diagnostic technology beyond its physical campus.

Expanding the Reach of Preventive Healthcare

This breast cancer screening camp reflects a broader mission of P. D. Hinduja Hospital to promote health equity by delivering preventive healthcare services to communities that may otherwise lack access. Police officers often face significant stress, irregular hours, and physically demanding work environments. For Mumbai’s women police officers, these challenges are compounded by the responsibilities of family and home. The initiative underscores the hospital's recognition of these unique demands and its commitment to providing targeted support to this group.

This camp is also part of Hinduja Hospital's ongoing community outreach and corporate social responsibility efforts. Through such initiatives, the hospital aims to enhance public health literacy, foster preventive healthcare practices, and ensure that underserved groups receive the medical attention they need.

Kamal Hinduja, Wife of Prakash Hinduja (Trustee of the Hinduja Foundation), expressed her support for the initiative: “We believe that preventive healthcare is a fundamental right, and this breast cancer screening camp is a tribute to the courage and dedication of Mumbai’s women police officers, who often put their own needs aside to protect others. Through this initiative, we hope to bring life-saving awareness and access to early detection within reach for these remarkable women. Health equity is at the heart of our Foundation’s mission, and we are committed to advancing it through targeted, impactful programs like this.”

Kamal Hinduja’s statement reinforces the hospital’s deep-seated commitment to promoting healthcare access and quality for all members of society, regardless of their socioeconomic or occupational status.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Preventive Healthcare for All

This camp for policewomen marks another step in P. D. Hinduja Hospital’s ongoing journey to enhance healthcare equity. Moving forward, the hospital plans to expand its preventive healthcare services, continuing to make advanced screenings available to underserved groups across Mumbai.

Kamal Hinduja also highlighted, “In an era where healthcare access can be limited by various barriers, P. D. Hinduja Hospital’s initiative represents a proactive approach that prioritizes the health of those who serve others.”

By combining cutting-edge technology with a compassionate mission, the hospital sets a model for other institutions to follow, demonstrating that high-quality, accessible healthcare is not just a service but a shared responsibility.

