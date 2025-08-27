Nivesh Mahakumbh 2025: Your practical guide to creating wealth

Independence Day is a powerful reminder that true freedom goes beyond just political boundaries. As India takes giant steps towards development, builds opportunities and drives economic growth, achieving financial freedom for all is going to be the next frontier. This August 30, join thousands of Indians for a mega virtual event designed to help you take charge of your financial future. Presented by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in association with Hindustan Times, Nivesh Mahakumbh 2025 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to decode today’s market realities and turn their financial aspirations into reality. Discover how to earn and secure your wealth at the Nivesh Mahakumbh 2025

With the core theme of ‘Freedom to Invest, Power to Grow’, the event is aimed at empowering every Indian with the knowledge to navigate the complexities of modern markets and secure your financial future. The event will bring together a diverse cross-section of financial experts and the who’s who of the BFSI sector. They will share crucial insights on the fundamentals of smart investing. Through a series of engaging panel discussions, masterclasses and keynote chats, these experts will guide you on how to make well-informed investment decisions, whether you are a young earner, a gig worker, or a woman starting out her investment journey.

Nivesh Mahakumbh 2025 features an impressive line-up of speakers, including A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Sidharth Damani, Head - Investor Education and Distributor Development at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO and Head Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Kaustubh Gupta, Co-head Fixed Income at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Kamayani Aniruddh Nagar, Head - Retail Sales at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Neil Borate, Editor-in-Chief at thefynprint. and Dhirendra Kumar, CEO at Value Research, among several others.

The day’s proceedings will kick off with an opening note from Sidharth Damani, who will provide the attendees with a comprehensive overview of the day’s theme and its significance. This will be followed by a keynote address by A Balasubramanian, who will elaborate on the event’s central theme, sharing his invaluable insights on how to transform the freedom to invest into a powerful engine for long-term growth.

The event is packed with a dynamic schedule of sessions designed to address the most pressing topics for investors today.

Panel 1: Building a Resilient Portfolio: Navigating Geopolitical Tides with Smart Mutual Fund Choices

The global economic landscape has seen a major shift since the post-WWII era, moving from multilateral cooperation to an age where tariffs, trade disputes and geopolitical tensions have brought in volatility. This panel will provide crucial insights into how these macroeconomic factors impact financial markets and your investment decisions. The experts will discuss the direct and indirect impacts of global events, from supply chain disruptions to commodity price fluctuations and how these create both risks and opportunities for investors.

Experts will delve into how to strategically use various mutual fund categories like international funds for global exposure, sectoral funds to capitalise on specific industry trends and diversified funds for broad market resilience. These can be used to build a portfolio that can withstand the test of time and volatility.

The panel features experts including Kaustubh Gupta, Co-Head Fixed Income at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO at Complete Circle Capital Pvt Ltd, Pranjal Kamra, CEO at Finology Ventures Pvt Ltd and Saugata Bhattacharya, Economist at the Centre for Policy Research.

Panel 2: Investing in the Age of Gig Economies and Diversified Income

The rise of the gig economy and digital fluency has created a new generation of investors. This session is tailored specifically for this cohort, whether they are in start-ups, consultant roles or other setups where a fixed monthly salary isn’t a given. These individuals face unique challenges, such as the absence of traditional employee benefits like provident funds or fixed saving plans. The panel will explore how to manage irregular income streams, create a disciplined investment habit and use flexible digital platforms to build a strong financial foundation for the future.

Experts will offer practical strategies for managing irregular income streams and leveraging digital platforms for investment. The panel will include Neil Borate, Editor-in-Chief at Thefynprint, Kunal Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Credflow. Ashok Kumar ER, Chief Client Officer at Scripbox, Chanchal Khandelwal, Fund Manager and Senior Analyst at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited and Manish Jeloka, Co-Promoter and CEO at Photofin.

Panel 3: Offering the Golden Advantage for Women

For Indian women, gold is not just ornaments but a symbol of financial security. Traditionally known as ‘Streedhan’, it has served as a primary source of financial autonomy. This panel will delve into the strategic role of gold in modern investment portfolios from a woman’s perspective. The discussion aims to bridge the gap between this traditional cultural significance and the modern investment landscape, and explore how gold can be a hedge against inflation amidst evolving market dynamics and how women can intelligently integrate gold into their portfolios through contemporary avenues like Gold ETFs, Sovereign Gold Bonds and Digital Gold, looking at options beyond physical jewellery for financial empowerment.

The panel includes Swati Kumari, Financial Educator, Content Creator and Founder of B Wealthy, Kamayani Aniruddh Nagar, Head of Retail Sales at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Neha Singh, Founder of Womoneysta Certified Financial PlannerCM and Nita Menezes, Founder and CEO at Financially Smart.

Masterclass: Balanced Advantage Funds

Balanced Advantage Funds are designed to automatically rebalance your portfolio between equity and debt based on market valuations, providing a balanced approach to market volatility. A special masterclass by Dhirendra Kumar, CEO at Value Research, and Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO and Head of Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on Balanced Advantage Funds is aimed at making investors understand the working of these funds, showing how they can provide stability and growth potential for long-term investors.

All in all, Nivesh Mahakumbh 2025 is more than a financial event. For you as an investor, this is an opportunity to gain the knowledge and tools you need to build a secure financial future. Don’t miss this chance to learn from the best in the industry and empower yourself with the freedom to invest and the power to grow.

To learn more about Nivesh Mahakumbh 2025 or to register for this event, click here: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/nivesh-mahakumbh-2025/

Disclaimer: An Investor Education and Awareness Initiative of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. All investors have to go through a one-time KYC (Know Your Customer) process. Investors are to invest only with SEBI-registered Mutual Funds. For further information on KYC, list of SEBI-registered Mutual Funds and redressal of complaints, including details about the SEBI SCORES portal, visit link: bit.ly/Birla_KYC for further details.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully.

म्यूचुअल फंड निवेश बाज़ार जोखिम के अधीन हैं, योजना संबंधी सभी दस्तावेज़ों को सावधानी से पढ़ें।