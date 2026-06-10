Opinion: UP government initiates relief measures following storms and heavy rainfall in the state

By Digvijay Singh, Asst Professor, Delhi University & Founder, House of Political Empowerment Research and Innovation Foundation. This has been Kerala's worst natural disaster after massive floods that claimed 500 lives in 2018. More than 350 buildings have been destroyed, with almost entire villages being swept away. People are still missing after the flooding of villages. (Reuters)

Nature brings not only life but also natural disasters. Such moments test the resilience of governance as much as they test the endurance of people. Whether it is storms, torrential rains, or lightning strikes, these calamities often leave behind widespread devastation. A farmer’s standing crop can be destroyed within moments. Roofs can be blown away. Families can lose their shelter, and sometimes lives are lost, leaving wounds that take years to heal.

In recent days, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh have once again demonstrated how vulnerable human beings are in the face of nature’s fury. In such circumstances, people naturally wonder whether anyone is listening to their pain and whether anyone truly understands their suffering. The Yogi government responded with relief measures and assistance for those affected. Relief within 24 hours, swift assistance across districts, and ministers reaching out to victims on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflected a system that understands and fulfils its responsibilities during times of crisis.

'Aapda Mai Avsar Nahi, Aapda Mai Seva' is the spirit that transforms governance into people-centric governance. Uttar Pradesh is a vast state with millions of farmers, countless villages, and thousands of hamlets. Keeping the administrative machinery active and responsive across such a large expanse is no simple task. This is why relief was not merely announced but also delivered. Officials did not remain confined to their offices; they stepped into the field. This reflects a shift in administrative culture, one that has become increasingly visible during the current leadership's nine-year tenure.

Governments express their commitment to people through actions. Whenever a disaster strikes, the Chief Minister actively reviews the extent of damage, seeks feedback from officials, and ensures that relief funds are distributed within 24 hours alongside rescue operations. Across impacted districts, ministers in charge and administrative officials have visited affected areas, distributed relief assistance, and met bereaved families. When a minister sits with a distressed farmer, looks him in the eye, holds his hand, and assures him that the government stands with him, it is more than a political exercise. It is the establishment of a human connection. It is the rebuilding of trust that may have been shattered by the disaster.

When a storm destroys a farmer’s standing crop or lightning plunges a hardworking family into darkness, immediate assistance is what they need, not benefits that arrive months later. Through these initiatives, the Yogi government has conveyed to farmers that their hardships reach the corridors of power and receive prompt attention. After years of neglect, when farmers feel that their concerns are being addressed, they find the strength to rise again.

Providing relief during disasters is not merely an act of compassion; it is also a constitutional responsibility of the state. Governments are obligated to protect citizens from natural calamities as far as possible and to assist them in recovering from losses when damage occurs. However, when this responsibility is carried out, relief becomes more than financial assistance. It becomes a gesture of solidarity that restores confidence and strength to those who have been devastated. Disasters are not only physical in nature; they also create social and psychological distress. When a family suddenly loses everything, its suffering extends far beyond material loss.

In the modern era, technology has certainly helped reduce the impact of natural disasters, though much remains to be done. One area where significant progress has been achieved is in early warning systems. Weather alerts issued by the Meteorological Department are now reaching people in a timely manner. In Uttar Pradesh, more than 346.4 million red and orange alert messages have been sent to citizens through the Sachet Portal. Farmers whose crops suffer more than 33 percent damage are being compensated. There is also a provision of assistance of up to ₹18,000 per hectare for the removal of silt and debris deposited in fields due to excessive rainfall, helping farmers resume cultivation. In the event of the death of milch animals such as cows and buffaloes, assistance of up to ₹37,500 is provided. Such measures help ease people’s suffering and support them in rebuilding their lives.

During this difficult period, the Yogi government has provided reassurance and support to the people. It has conveyed that the government is not indifferent to public suffering. In times of disaster. It instils the confidence that people are not alone, that there is a government standing behind them, attentive to their needs and responsive to their hardships. This demonstrates that when there is political resolve and the administrative machinery is guided in the right direction, relief can genuinely reach those who need it most.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the author are solely their own and do not reflect the official position or views of Hindustan Times.