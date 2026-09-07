Punjab de-addiction centre admissions rise 164% in one year

Admissions at Punjab government de-addiction centres rose by more than 164% in 2025, indicating growing public confidence in the state’s treatment infrastructure under the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign. Admissions increased from 9,577 in 2024 to 25,290 in 2025. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Naveen Sharma)

The upward trend continued in 2026, with more than 14,000 people admitted to government de-addiction centres by July. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the sharp rise was among the most encouraging indicators of the campaign, as more individuals and families are increasingly seeking institutional support.

Rehabilitation network also records sharp rise Government rehabilitation centres recorded an even steeper increase in admissions, rising from 2,644 in 2024 to 8,574 in 2025, an increase of more than 224%. By July 2026, more than 5,800 people had already been admitted, nearly 68% of the total admissions recorded during 2025.

Punjab’s Outpatient Opioid-Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinic network has also seen higher registrations. New registrations increased from 13,033 in 2024 to 17,702 in 2025, while more than 12,500 new patients had registered by August 2026.

The figures indicate a broader treatment ecosystem, with de-addiction centres, rehabilitation facilities and outpatient treatment providing multiple avenues for people struggling with substance dependence.

Legal rehabilitation and prevention As of August 27, 2026, more than 11,000 individuals had been granted immunity under Section 64A of the NDPS Act. The provision offers legal immunity to people suffering from drug addiction or those facing charges related to consumption or possession, subject to applicable conditions.

Dr Balbir Singh said ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ rests on three pillars: strict enforcement against smugglers, treatment and rehabilitation for affected people, and prevention to protect children from drugs.

He said the treatment effort aims to bring people out of addiction, restore families and provide those struggling with substance abuse a genuine pathway to recovery.