Punjab expands state health insurance scheme to include transport workers

The Punjab government has extended the coverage of its Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) to transport sector workers, with a targeted enrolment drive conducted at the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) headquarters in Patiala earlier this week. Workers from the transport sector enrol for health insurance under the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana at a registration camp held in Patiala.

The two-day camp, held on April 1 and 2, enabled on-the-spot registration of bus drivers, autorickshaw operators, taxi workers and associated personnel, along with their families. The move is aimed at widening the scheme’s coverage to include segments of the workforce that are typically outside formal health insurance systems.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive Sehat Cards that provide cashless health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually. The programme is designed to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure and improve access to institutional care, particularly for workers with irregular incomes and limited social security coverage.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said transport workers often delay medical treatment due to the nature of their work. “With this coverage, they and their families can now access care without hesitation,” he said.

PRTC Chairman Harpal Juneja said the enrolment exercise was structured to ensure minimal disruption to work schedules while facilitating access to the scheme. He added that transport workers form a critical part of the state’s mobility network and their inclusion under the programme is expected to improve their access to healthcare services.

According to officials, several workers and their family members were enrolled during the camp, with Sehat Cards issued immediately upon registration. The initiative is part of a broader effort to expand the scheme’s reach across both organised and semi-organised workforce segments.

Among those enrolled was Mahinder Singh, a 63-year-old visually impaired former PRTC employee, indicating efforts to include individuals who may face barriers in accessing government services independently.

The Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana has seen a steady scale-up across Punjab, with more than 30 lakh Sehat Cards issued to date. The state government has reported an average of over 50,000 new registrations per day across districts.

In the 2026–27 state budget, the government has allocated ₹2,000 crore towards the scheme, signalling continued fiscal support for its expansion and implementation. The allocation is expected to support both enrolment drives and the cost of providing cashless treatment to beneficiaries.

The government has been conducting similar enrolment camps and outreach initiatives across the state to increase awareness and coverage, while enabling beneficiaries to access treatment at empanelled healthcare facilities without upfront payment.