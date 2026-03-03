Punjab marks one year of ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign; Mann cites FIRs, arrests and seizures

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said the state’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) campaign has completed one year, and credited it with intensified enforcement against alleged drug trafficking networks and higher conviction rates under the NDPS Act. The remarks were issued in Chandigarh on March 2, as the government marked the first anniversary of the campaign it describes as a public movement against narcotics. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the state’s anti-drug campaign completed one year and cited official figures on FIRs, arrests, seizures and convictions.

In a statement, Mann said the drive had changed the direction of the state’s response to drug supply and led to sustained action against what he termed “supply lines” and organised networks. He said the government adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy during the period from March 2025 to February 2026 and sought to involve the public to expand the campaign beyond policing.

Citing official figures, the chief minister said 36,178 FIRs were registered against alleged drug traffickers during 2025, and 51,648 people were arrested in connection with these cases. He added that enforcement agencies seized 2,277 kg of heroin and recovered more than 49 lakh intoxicant tablets and capsules during the year.

Mann also said the government recovered ₹16.70 crore as “drug money”, describing it as proceeds allegedly linked to narcotics trafficking. He added that properties allegedly connected to those involved were seized or demolished, without detailing the number of properties or the value of assets involved.

On prosecution outcomes, the chief minister said the overall conviction rate under the NDPS Act stood at around 84%, and that it reached about 88% in 2025. He attributed the improvement to stronger case preparation and forensic support.

He said that the Punjab government would not allow traffickers to “flourish” and that action would be pursued in a manner that creates deterrence. Leaders associated with earlier administrations were not immediately available for comment on the allegations at the time of publication.

Punjab has long faced concerns around drug abuse and trafficking, with successive governments announcing crackdowns and measures aimed at prevention and rehabilitation. Mann said the state’s effort would continue with a focus on protecting young people from substance abuse, and that the campaign would be sustained without interruption.

He added that the government’s approach was intended to combine enforcement with wider public participation so that the fight against drugs becomes a broader civic effort rather than a limited administrative programme.