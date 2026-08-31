PWNSAT 2026: Free Education and Accommodation for Top 500 Eligible JEE/NEET Aspirants

PhysicsWallah (PW) has announced the fourth edition of the PhysicsWallah National Scholarship cum Admission Test (PWNSAT) 2026, its annual scholarship initiative aimed at supporting students preparing for JEE and NEET examinations. Registrations are free and open to students from Class V to XII, as well as Class XII pass-outs, across both PCM and PCB streams. PhysicsWallah announces PWNSAT 2026, offering substantial scholarships and cash prizes for JEE and NEET aspirants from Class V to XII. (PhysicsWallah)

Through this year's edition, eligible students can avail scholarships up to 100% tuition fee waivers and win cash prizes worth up to INR 2.5 crore. In addition, the scholarship programme will also extend free education and hostel support to the top 500 eligible students.

PWNSAT 2026 will be conducted in both online and offline modes to enable wider participation. Students opting for the online examination can appear between 1st and 15th October 2026, while offline examinations will be held on 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th October 2026 across PW Vidyapeeth, Pathshala and Tuition centres nationwide. Results will be announced at a later date.

Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah, said, "Access to quality education should not be determined by a student's financial circumstances. Through PWNSAT, we aim to support learners by reducing some of these barriers while providing academic guidance that can help them continue their preparation with confidence. We hope the initiative encourages more students across the country to pursue their aspirations without financial constraints becoming a limiting factor."

As part of the initiative, select students, based on their performance in PWNSAT 2026, will receive additional academic mentorship and guidance through Exclusive Rankers' Group to aid their preparation for JEE and NEET.

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