Reno through the years: The evolution of style, portrait innovation and what’s next with the Reno15 Series

For over a decade, OPPO has carved a niche for itself in the Indian smartphone market by focusing on innovations that truly matter to people. At the heart of this journey lies the Reno line-up. This is a series that transitioned from being a “design-first” identity to becoming a cultural icon of creativity, style and AI-driven productivity. After 10-years of happy customer experiences, the Reno legacy comes as an example of perfect synergy between aesthetic satisfaction and advanced smartphone technology. Today, that legacy is preparing for its next giant leap with the highly anticipated OPPO Reno15 Series that comes with nature-inspired design, greater durability and an all-new compact variant. The OPPO Reno series has evolved from a design-first identity to a cultural icon, offering flagship features at accessible prices. (OPPO )

The OPPO Reno15 Series marks the next phase of Reno’s evolution, blending nature-inspired design with advanced AI-powered smartphone innovation.(OPPO)

The OPPO legacy and camera prowess

The Reno story began with a simple yet powerful mission to make flagship-grade features accessible to a wider audience. Over the years, the series has become synonymous as “The Portrait Expert” as it was one of the few brands that focussed on the soul of the photograph, not just the megapixel counts. This journey was defined by significant imaging innovations, moving from industry-leading portrait modes to the recent success of the Reno12, Reno13 and Reno14 series. These devices brought sophisticated AI tools like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio and AI Clear Face directly into the pockets of thousands of Indian smartphone users, making professional-grade editing a part of daily life.

Beyond photography, the Reno series is known for democratising functional power in smartphones. Towards this, the introduction of SUPERVOOC™ Fast Charging ensured that style never had to wait for a battery percentage, while the evolution of the series proved that phones that look slim can be tough and durable. By introducing IP66, IP68 and IP69-rated durability and frames made from Aerospace-Grade materials for 200 per cent higher strength compared to plastic frames, OPPO shifted the narrative on what a premium device could withstand with higher dust and water resistance. The internal structure of the smartphone is inspired by the sea sponge that is known for its shock-absorbing internal structure. With over 18 million registered users in India, the Reno series has moved beyond just a product line to become a community of tech enthusiasts who value a device that reflects their lifestyle.

Celebrating a decade of the Reno legacy in India, the upcoming OPPO Reno15 Series builds on design excellence, portrait innovation and durability.(OPPO)

Ushering in the Reno15 Era

As we look towards the future, the buzz surrounding the upcoming Reno15 Series suggests a reinvention of some of these core strengths. The newest line-up from one of India’s most-loved smartphone brands, comprising the Reno15 Pro, Reno15 Pro Mini and Reno15, is designed to deliver flagship-level engineering without the bulk. The standout theme for the Reno15 series is a line-up that brings together advanced engineering and nature-inspired aesthetics.

The Reno15 Series also introduces an industry-first HoloFusion technology on the Glacier White variant with the ribbon effect. On the Reno15 Pro, has been applied to integrated One-piece Sculpted Glass , creating a deep sparkle lens texture that forms a distinctive square ring around the camera edge. Complementing this is OPPO’s Dynamic Stellar Ring Design, a square-ring composition around the camera module that produces a soft halo-like glow when light hits the surface. Seamlessly integrated into the back panel, the camera module feels cohesive rather than attached.

The Reno15 Pro comes in Sunset Gold inspired by the golden hues of sunset beaches that turn the ocean into a sheet of liquid gold, and Cocoa Brown, rooted in the warmth of tea and coffee. The Reno15 Pro Mini retainsCocoa Brown while adding a playful Glacier White that features a three-dimensional ribbon pattern achieved through the HoloFusion Technology. Reno15 completes the lineup with Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue, drawing inspiration from night skies and aurora-like phenomena.

On the inside, the reinforced structural design supports the Reno15 Series’ slim profile across variants. The Reno15 Pro measures just 7.65mm in thickness and weighs approximately 205g. Meanwhile, the Reno15 measures 7.77mm in thickness in the Twilight Blue and Glacier White variants, while the Aurora Blue variant measures 7.89mm, with all variants weighing about 197g.

This is also the first time that OPPO is introducing a Pro Mini variant, a direct response to Indian consumers who crave a powerful smartphone in a palm-friendly size. The Pro Mini features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.6 mm side bezels, weighing just 187 grams, measuring 7.99 mm with a 93.35% screen-to-body ratio, bringing a compact phone without a compromise on power.

Innovation at OPPO has always been balanced with everyday strength, making durability a USP for OPPO smartphones. OPPO continues its push towards a more borderless viewing experience with the Reno15 Series. The Reno15 Pro leads with ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels on all four sides, framing a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and delivering a 95.5% screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen cover. The Reno15 Pro Mini features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+. While the Reno15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Across the lineup, refresh rates adapt up to 120Hz when needed and scale back during static use to save power.

The Reno15 Series is equipped with AMOLED panels, offering FHD+ resolution, 10-bit colour, and consistent smooth experience in daily use. Across the lineup, brightness adjusts intelligently. The Reno15 Pro and Reno15 Pro Mini offer 600 nits default brightness, boosting up to 1,800 nits for outdoor visibility, with peak brightness reaching 3,600 nits, while the Reno15 boosts up to 1,200 nits in bright conditions.

With a new compact Pro Mini variant and refined aesthetics, the OPPO Reno15 Series aims to deliver flagship performance in a sleek, user-centric form.(OPPO)

Vision for the future

The transition from the reflective storytelling of the past decade to the anticipation of the Reno15 Series marks a new chapter for OPPO in India. The brand continues to bridge the gap between dreams and affordability, ensuring that high-end functions like professional-grade AI cameras and long-lasting battery health are available to everyone. As the Reno15 Series prepares to launch, it carries the weight of a ten-year legacy and the excitement of a future where technology feels more capable than ever before.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.