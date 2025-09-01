RFG plans 1,000 stores, Rs.1,000 cr revenue, aiming for a more sustainable fashion industry

Mumbai, August 27 — In a country obsessed with fast fashion, two veteran entrepreneurs are building a brand that’s turning the tide. Roar For Good (RFG), founded by Rajan Pillai, a 27-year fashion industry veteran, and Rajan Dutta, a seasoned business leader with decades of strategic experience as a board director, independent strategist and investor, is one of India’s first truly sustainable lifestyle brands—crafting apparel, footwear, and accessories from recycled plastic, floral waste, bamboo, hemp, jute, and organic cotton. The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine.

More than just eco-conscious fashion, RFG plants trees with every sale and aims to reshape consumer behavior. “The future is all about eco-friendly and sustainable. It’s just a matter of time,” said Pillai on The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine. "Our goal is to create a brand that people trust, where the story behind each product is as strong as the fashion."

The founders’ journeys couldn’t be more complementary. Pillai, who previously helped launch Being Human with Salman Khan, wanted to move away from fast fashion’s environmental toll. “I didn’t want to get back into fast fashion—it’s the biggest polluter today,” he said. Dutta, who spent four decades in leadership roles at Reliance, Airtel, Idea, and Lupin, was driven by purpose. “The inner call was to move from corporate to something where I could directly contribute to human health, happiness, and the environment,” he shared.

The company’s products—ranging from bamboo innerwear and organic cotton shirts to jute-based sneakers and flower-dyed fabrics—are made with transparent supply chains and a deep commitment to traceability. "We have our own Goal Lab, where we design and test everything ourselves to ensure the authenticity of every material," said Pillai.

As India’s market slowly embraces sustainability, RFG’s strategy is to scale through both online marketplaces—Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, AJIO—and offline franchise partnerships. The brand plans to grow to 1,000 points of sale in the next 2–3 years, with revenue goals of ₹700–1,000 crore in 5–6 years. "We want partners who share the mission, not just those chasing fast profits," said Dutta. "We are committed to making our franchisees successful with full support—product, training, marketing, everything."

Their partner program, structured around aligned values, is already drawing global interest. "We’ve had visitors from Korea, Australia, Canada, the UK. The demand is real," said Dutta. "And we want to build an ecosystem where partners grow with us."

Podcast host Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and IIT Bombay alumnus, summed it up: "You’ve built more than a fashion brand—you’re building a movement around sustainability and conscious consumption."

As RFG’s founders say, the goal is simple: “Sexy, smart, sustainable.” And for anyone looking to partner, buy, or simply learn more, RoarForGood.in is open for business.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.