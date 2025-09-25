Rugby great Woodman-Wickliffe eyeing a bronze finish at Women's World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Portia Woodman-Wickliffe didn't come out of retirement to play for a bronze medal. HT Image

The most decorated woman in rugby didn't have to come out of retirement at all.

Before the Paris Olympics she announced it would be her international swansong, in mind of having a baby. She got the fairy tale finish as New Zealand won back-to-back sevens gold medals.

More than a year later, her hope of winning back-to-back-to-back Women's Rugby World Cups was smashed by Canada 34-19 in the semifinals last weekend. Woodman-Wickliffe fronted up to the media, eyes teary. The Black Ferns were devastated, broken. But she promised they would reset and be ready to face France in the bronze final at Twickenham this Saturday, the curtain-raiser to the England-Canada final.

Because her retirement announcement now makes her cringe in embarrassment, 34-year-old Woodman-Wickliffe won't confirm that Saturday's game, subject to being picked, will be her last appearance in the black jersey.

“I've learnt from the last time that I won't say that,” she told New Zealand newspaper The Post this week. “In terms of international rugby, potentially, but I just don't want to say that again, you know. But, I guess so. Next year I'm planning on having babies, and I want that so much.”

The winger acknowledged putting off having a baby in the last three Olympic cycles, prompting her wife, former Black Fern Renee Woodman-Wickliffe, to ask her, “Is it retired or just tired?”

The curtain will close on a 13-year international career also including back-to-back Sevens World Cups, Commonwealth Games gold, 15s and sevens world player of the year awards, and sevens player of the decade.

“She couldn't really care less about these accolades,” former Black Fern Ruby Tui said. "She never ever was, ‘I want to be the best in the world, the top try-scorer.’ She wanted to have fun, wanted to make her family proud.

“When new people walk into a room, she's the first person to go and greet them, make sure your kids are OK, the elders are OK. She lives for the moment. She's here for a good time and just has one of the most beautiful hearts I've ever met in my life.”

Impressive club form convinced Woodman-Wickliffe to be available for the Black Ferns for the first time since 2022. In May, seven tries against the United States — not her most in a single test — made her the Ferns' all-time leading try-scorer, passing the great Vanessa Cootes' record of 43 tries in 16 tests.

Woodman-Wickliffe came to England having topped the last two World Cups in tries, line breaks and defenders beaten. While she's been overshadowed by sensational newcomers Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Jorja Miller — both nominated for world breakthrough player of the year — in the team only Miller has beaten more defenders and only Sorensen-McGee averages more meters per carry.

Woodman-Wickliffe has scored twice and extended her all-time World Cup tries record to 22. The pool try against Japan made her the first New Zealand international, woman or man, to score 50 in tests.

“She gets the ball in her hand, with a defender in front of her, and she does her magic," teammate Alana Bremner said. “Sometimes as a player in those moments it's hard to even try to support her because you can just get stuck watching her. But the thing that stands out to me about ‘P’ is her humility and her authenticity regardless of the records she racks up.”

The records mean nothing, Woodman-Wickliffe said.

“Anything is achievable with a supportive environment and an absolute belief in yourself,” she added. “I love rugby, I love the girls. These ones give me stick day in, day out and I love it.”

When she's done playing, Woodman-Wickliffe wants a role to help rugby develop and return the Black Ferns to the top. But she's not done yet.

“I'll always play rugby,” she told The Post. “I'm going to have to start a golden oldies girls team. I want to play for as long as I can. Maybe I'll have a few babies and come back as a front-rower.”



