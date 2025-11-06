Soccer-Barcelona's Flick happy to see Yamal back in form at Brugge but urges caution over injury

BRUGES, Belgium, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said he was happy to see Lamine Yamal back in form but cautioned that he must continue to manage his groin injury after the teenager inspired a 3-3 Champions League draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday. HT Image

After weeks with a lingering groin injury, the 18-year-old built on Sunday's LaLiga form, which brought his first league goal since August, with another lively display in Belgium as Barca equalised three times to earn a point.

Nicolo Tresoldi and Ferran Torres traded early goals but Carlos Forbs restored the hosts' lead before the break. Yamal levelled a minute after the hour mark with a composed finish following a superb defence-splitting run.

"I'm happy that Lamine is back at this level. (But) we don't know what will happen tomorrow or next Sunday. The important thing is that he manages his situation, because it's not easy," the German said.

"He has to be really focused on how he has to train, and also on the treatments and hopefully it (the pain) goes away."

Receiving a pass outside the penalty area, Yamal surged through two defenders, laid the ball off to Fermin Lopez and continued his run, collecting Lopez's deft back-heel pass before slotting in from close range.

"I try to do the best I can. The move went really quick and Fermin's left me with the ball with a nice flick and I finished it," Yamal said after the game.

However, Brugge winger Forbs put the hosts ahead again in the 63rd minute, and later Yamal's other effort diverted in off Christos Tzolis to seal a 3-3 draw through an own goal.

Yamal added that speculation surrounding his groin injury, and suggestions it had affected his state of mind, had been overblown and fuelled by false reports.

"A lot has been said about my pubalgia, that I was sad, but it was all lies. I've been the same as always, very happy, focused on my work, trying to get back to training and play at this level, which is where I feel best and enjoy myself the most," he said.

Yamal's goal drew comparisons with Barcelona great Lionel Messi, but the Spain international said he was not getting carried away with the praise.

"Messi has scored thousands of goals like that. I have to make my own way and hope to score many more goals like that," he added. (Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)