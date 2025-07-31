‘Study abroad’ dream of 2,000 students fulfilled by Chandigarh University

Studying at an international university is a goal of many students after completion of their secondary education as it guarantees quality education but may potentially open doors to enhanced global employment opportunities. This may remain unfulfilled for students due to lack of resources, proper guidance or the absence of reliable channels. Chandigarh University (CU), which is recognised as India’s number 1 private university as per QS Asia Ranking 2025, has been aiming at fulfilling this goal by sending its students to study in the global universities in a legal, secure, transparent and potentially affordable (fee concessions) way through its International Study Programme every year. Some of the students of Chandigarh University who have fulfilled their dreams of studying at world's top universities under Chandigarh University's study abroad program.

Chandigarh University is reported to have fulfilled the academic aspirations of more than 2,000 students by sending them to study in the global universities with the highest visa success rate for students visiting the USA for their higher studies. Out of these 2,000 students as many as 388 CU students have pursued their higher education in universities in America. As part of the International Study Programme of Chandigarh University, 59 Chandigarh University students pursued their education at universities in Australia, 48 students in Canada and 13 students have studied in top global universities in the United Kingdom.

International Collaborations with Global Universities to Provide Global Academic Exposure & Employment Opportunities

Chandigarh University’s international transfer and semester exchange programme enables international visits of its students to the global universities as part of academic (semester) exchange programme and internships. Providing global academic and research exposure to its students has been a major part of the academic approach at CU and it has established 515 international collaborations with global universities in over100 countries. As a result, more than 2000 CU students gained an opportunity to study at global universities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and UK among other European countries through semester exchange, international programmes and internships. CU has over 1300 visiting international faculty members including 560 international research network scholars.

These international visits, as part of academic (semester) exchange programme, internships and international transfer programmes, are aimed towards the enrichment of students academically and to potentially empower them with global exposure in terms of cultural immersion, language learning and global networking opportunities and make them responsible global citizens.

CU has established an international research network with more than 250 universities in 60 countries in various fields such as Engineering, Hospitality, Management and Sciences among other domains.

With these global collaborations, Chandigarh University aims to provide its students various study abroad opportunities, including student exchange programmes, summer training, semester exchanges, master's degrees or PhDs abroad, joint workshops, conferences, research projects, faculty exchanges, dual degree programmes, and international employment prospects.

Through its International Semester Abroad and Semester Exchange Programmes, Chandigarh University aims to provide a valuable opportunity for students to enhance their employability and degrees by providing them with diverse cultural experiences.

Under Semester Exchange Programmes to Europe, Asia, South Africa, South America, students are not required to pay tuition fees abroad and the fee only has to be paid at Chandigarh University. Under semester abroad programmes to USA, UK, Australia, a reduced semester fee has to be paid in international universities, while no fee is to be paid at Chandigarh University.

CU also offers International Transfer Programmes (ITPs), which allow students to complete an initial part of their degree at Chandigarh University and transfer to a foreign country to get a complete degree from a foreign University, in streams such as Engineering, Medicines, Architecture, Management, Journalism, Psychology, Animation and Nutrition & Pharmacy.

The ITPs offer potential benefits such as a significant reduction in foreign tuition fees—up to 50 per cent—due to completing the initial portion of the course at Chandigarh University. Other advantages may include relaxed entry criteria, access to academic scholarships and full housing scholarships at prestigious universities.

These programmes aim to help students to earn internationally recognised degrees, which can enhance their academic and professional prospects, employability, professional portfolios, and value of their degree. The ITPs also enable students to pursue international professional prospects after their graduation. It gives the students Work Visa Rights, applicable to any degree of 1-3 years, providing them enhanced professional opportunities. Some students may also receive a stipend during their stay at these universities.

Financially Support to Study Abroad

Chandigarh University provides International English Language Testing System (IELTS) training in its campus and facilitates study abroad with reduced expenses with the scholarship. The students received scholarships worth ₹82 Crore and ₹1.28 crores. There is an in-house provision (by CU) to ready visa files of students and success rate for the visas is 100 percent at CU. The students who visit foreign universities also get benefits like scholarships, tuition fee waivers and other benefits.

Chandigarh University aims to provide global opportunity for its students to fulfil their dream of achieving a degree from foreign universities, potentially opening several global employment avenues for them both in India and abroad.

Chandigarh University aims to make the entire process of sending its students to study in universities abroad hassle-free and cost-effective. The number of CU students who are visiting these universities have been increasing every year.

Visit to Walt Disney World in Florida, USA

310 students of CU visited the Walt Disney World in Florida in the USA as part of internship, cultural exchange and academic exchange programmes.

The students, apart from experiencing the cultural exchange with people from all across the world, getting training, interactions with experts from diverse domains, also get opportunities that may enrich them both professionally and personally.

These opportunities include semester exchange programmes, summer training, student exchange programmes, master’s degrees or PhDs abroad, joint workshops, conferences, research projects, faculty exchanges, dual degree programs and international employment prospects. Chandigarh University’s international programme not only helps in empowering its students with global academic exposure, but may also open doors to many global employment opportunities as well.

Collaboration with Harvard University for Programme in Business Management

Chandigarh University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Harvard University to start a collaborative business management academic programme this year. As part of this collaboration, CU students will be taught by faculty of Harvard University’s Business School for a semester under this online MBA programme.

Harvard University faculty will also provide their course material and other educational materials like real business case studies during the semester to CU students. Chandigarh University’s business management students could benefit from this collaboration as they will be graded with Harvard University students and may get placements at global firms.

Collaborated with QS-Ranked Universities

Chandigarh University’s partner universities include 236 Universities with QS World Rankings and 208 Times Higher Education (THE) ranked Universities. QS World Rankings and THE Rankings are significant benchmarks for assessing the quality and competitiveness of higher education institutions worldwide, and study opportunities at such universities could provide exposure to world class education and improve job prospects of Chandigarh University students.

CU offers students the opportunity to study in over 100 countries across six continents, including countries such as Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Georgia, Russia, Italy, Germany, Finland, and Poland in Europe, USA and Canada in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, and Thailand in Asia as well as regions in Africa, South America and Australia.

Benefits for students under International Study Program

Global exposure through academic tie-ups with 515 global universities across 60 countries.

Global Recognition of Academic Degree

Offers in-house training to prepare students for embassy interviews and Visa Application process

Concession on Fee Structure

Access to academic scholarships & full housing scholarships at universities

Provide Global Job Opportunities

Global Opportunities to collaborate for Research & build alumni network

