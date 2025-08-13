The Solitaire Group: Shaping Experiences Across India

Since its establishment in 2005, The Solitaire Group has been a notable presence in India’s real estate and hospitality sectors, recognized for its innovation and quality. The Group's vision extends to creating enriching, value-led lifestyles, with a diverse portfolio that includes premium residential developments, commercial malls, luxury hospitality, boutique stays, and holistic wellness. The Solitaire Valley: Redefining Purposeful Living

With landmark projects in spiritual and tourist destinations such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Goa, and upcoming developments in Mumbai, Ayodhya, and Lucknow’s State Capital Region, The Solitaire Group continues to grow under the visionary leadership of Mr. Mayank Jaiswal and Mrs. Shivani Jaiswal.

The Solitaire Group embodies innovation, luxury, and excellence, consistently setting new benchmarks in real estate, wellness, and hospitality. With a strong and growing brand presence across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, the Group is redefining standards of urban living and lifestyle experiences.

With 20+ years of experience, a community of over 1,500+ happy customers, more than 1,000 units sold, and over 500 acres under development, The Solitaire Group continues its journey of delivering trust, quality, and lasting value.

Solitaire Valley - A Residential Township in Jhalwa, Prayagraj

Ayodhya’s first 5-star luxury hotel under the iconic Taj brand

A significant part of The Solitaire Group’s real estate portfolio is Solitaire Valley, a one-of-a-kind residential township located in Jhalwa, Prayagraj. Envisioned as a modern, self-sustained community, Solitaire Valley offers a lifestyle that seamlessly blends urban convenience with a people-centric, community-focused environment - a gift to the people of Prayagraj like never before.

Spread across a thoughtfully planned landscape, the township features Studio, 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, luxury villas, and upcoming residential plots, catering to the aspirations of young professionals, growing families, and retirees alike.

Solitaire Valley places strong emphasis on infrastructure excellence, smart-city features, and a sustainable, resident-first design philosophy. With wide roads, landscaped green spaces, dedicated children’s play areas, recreational zones, and advanced security systems, the township is designed to elevate everyday living. Environmentally conscious practices such as rainwater harvesting and sustainable construction methods further add to its long-term value and ecological responsibility.

The township is also coming up with a commercial mall, bringing retail, leisure, and entertainment closer to home. In addition, an exclusive clubhouse with a swimming pool, gymnasium, indoor games, and community spaces is being developed to enhance the lifestyle quotient of its residents.

Solitaire Valley contributes significantly to regional development by generating local employment, attracting investment, and raising the standard of urban living in Prayagraj. The Solitaire Group has also successfully delivered two residential projects under the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) scheme, inside Solitaire Valley Township - fulfilling the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji to provide quality housing for all.

Hospitality Excellence – Taj Ayodhya (A Unit of The Solitaire Group)

Solitaire Stays in Dona Paula, Goa

The Solitaire Group has partnered with IHCL (Indian Hotels Company Limited) to launch Ayodhya’s first 5-star luxury hotel under the iconic Taj brand. Scheduled to open in April 2026, this grand 5-star plus hotel and villa retreat is envisioned as a timeless palace, seamlessly blending spiritual serenity with regal sophistication.

Set amidst 7.2 acres of lush greenery off the Lucknow–Ayodhya Highway, the property is surrounded by 1,500 majestic teak trees and tranquil water bodies. Located just a 5-minute drive from the airport and a 10-minute drive from the Ram Mandir, it offers both convenience and exclusivity for spiritual travellers, tourists, and dignitaries alike.

The hotel will feature 300 elegantly appointed rooms, including 29 ultra-luxury villas, with architectural design by Anil Sharma Associates and interiors by renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani

Taj Ayodhya will offer an exceptional range of amenities never seen before in the city. It will house five multi-specialty restaurants serving global and regional cuisines, a rooftop swimming pool offering panoramic views, and over 34,000 sq. ft. of banquet facilities designed for weddings and large-scale events. For business and corporate needs, the hotel will include 4,000 sq. ft. of meeting rooms equipped with offsite capabilities. Villa guests will enjoy access to an exclusive private club with dedicated restaurants and premium services. In addition, the retreat will feature a 5,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art gym and wellness centre offering holistic therapies.

This one-of-a-kind offering in Ayodhya will deliver a harmonious blend of culture, cuisine, wellness, art, and architecture, positioning Taj Ayodhya ( A Unit of Solitaire Group) as a spiritual sanctuary and luxurious escape. The project further strengthens Ayodhya’s evolution into a global religious and cultural tourism hub, while creating employment, supporting local artisans, and contributing to sustainable regional development.

A testament to The Solitaire Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and community upliftment, Taj Ayodhya is set to become a benchmark in spiritual luxury hospitality.

Solitaire Stays – Boutique Experiences in Goa

The Solitaire Group launched Solitaire Stays in Dona Paula, Goa - a boutique hospitality vertical designed for travellers seeking curated, high-touch experiences.

Solitaire Stays aims to provide privacy, personalisation, and a connection to the local culture. Located near Goa’s beaches and cultural hubs, these properties aim to strike a balance between relaxation and exploration. Solitaire Stays is committed to sustainability, community engagement, and local partnerships - including promoting Goan cuisine and supporting local artisans and vendors.

The Group intends to expand Solitaire Stays to other leisure destinations in India, targeting the boutique and experiential travel market both domestically and internationally.

Upcoming Projects of The Solitaire Group

The Solitaire Group is all set to launch a new vertical, Solitaire Wellness, with retreats coming up in cities like Mumbai and Ayodhya. These wellness retreats will focus on holistic well-being, offering a unique blend of traditional Ayurveda and modern therapies.

Designed as sanctuaries for healing and rejuvenation, the retreats will offer Ayurveda-based treatments, yoga and meditation, organic nutrition, physiotherapy, fitness zones, wellness diagnostics, and personalized health programs. Rooted in the philosophy of healing through harmony, Solitaire Wellness will promote preventive healthcare, conscious living, and inner balance.

With this, The Solitaire Group is entering the space of well-being tourism, combining hospitality, healthcare, and sustainability to deliver transformative lifestyle experiences.

Alongside this, the Group is also preparing to launch a major integrated development in Lucknow’s State Capital Region. This upcoming project will feature international standard premium resorts and villas, commercial and educational zones, and lifestyle infrastructure, aiming to redefine modern urban living. With a focus on smart city planning, green development, and community-first amenities, it will be a landmark destination in the region.

A Vision for the Future

The Solitaire Group is guided by a mission to create ecosystems that enhance life. Projects like Solitaire Valley, Taj Ayodhya, Solitaire Stays, or the upcoming Solitaire Wellness, reflect a commitment to innovation, trust, quality, and community impact.

Under the leadership of Mr. Mayank Jaiswal and the strategic vision of Mrs. Shivani Jaiswal, the Group has become a diversified business in Uttar Pradesh. Their leadership has been recognised by platforms such as Business Today, Zee News, News18, Invest UP, and the Zee Business Leadership Conclave.

The Solitaire Group aims to continue its legacy of excellence and trust, striving for purposeful luxury and meaningful progress in its projects.

Website : https://www.thesolitairegroup.com/

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.