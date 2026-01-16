Transactions roundup: FC Cincinnati sign F Bryan Ramirez

FC Cincinnati acquired winger Bryan Ramirez from LDU Quito of Ecuador's top flight on Thursday. HT Image

The 25-year-old Ecuadorian is under contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.

"Bryan is a dynamic player, and we're delighted to bring him to Cincinnati," FCC general manager Chris Albright said. "His intensity, attacking creativity, and personality will be a great fit in our group. We'd like to welcome him and his family to the club."

Ramirez registered 10 goals and 17 assists in 116 appearances across all competitions for LDU Quito, winning league titles in 2023 and 2024.

Sporting Kansas City signed free agent forward Calvin Harris through June 2027 with an option through the 2027-28 season.

The 25-year-old Englishman had five goals and three assists in 27 regular- season matches last season with the Colorado Rapids. He has 11 goals in 101 career matches with Cincinnati and Colorado.

San Diego FC re-signed forward Emmanuel Boateng through the 2026 season with an option through June 2027.

The 31-year-old Ghana native had one goal in 15 appearances in the club's debut campaign in 2025. He has 17 goals and 24 assists in 223 MLS matches with the LA Galaxy , D.C. United , Columbus Crew , New England Revolution and SDFC.

FC Dallas signed homegrown defender Nolan Norris to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.

"It's always an honor to play for my childhood club and I thank God for the opportunity to continue doing so," said Norris, 21, who has one assist in 19 MLS matches since making his debut in 2023.

The Vancouver Whitecaps signed free agent midfielder Oliver Larraz through June 2027 with an option through the 2027-28 season.

Larraz, 24, is a former homegrown player with the Colorado Rapids. He produced three goals and four assists in 87 games across all competitions with the Rapids from 2022-25.

Charlotte FC claimed defender David Schnegg off waivers from the D.C. United, signing him through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

The 27-year-old Austrian will occupy an international roster slot after contributing two goals and one assist in 40 games across all competitions for D.C. from 2024-25.

