T&T Group Plans New Residential Development in Raj Nagar Extension

Raj Nagar Extension, a locality traditionally associated with affordable housing, may be poised for a shift in its residential profile. T&T Group has announced plans for a residential project in the area, with an estimated development cost of ₹700 crore. New residential project in Raj Nagar extension aims to elevate housing standards.

The project is proposed to span approximately 3.25 acres, with a planned built-up area exceeding one million square feet. It will comprise 3 and 4 BHK apartments distributed across Ground + 16-storey towers. According to available details, the design incorporates elements inspired by Victorian and Tudor architectural styles.

In contrast to the area’s primarily utilitarian housing options, the proposed development is expected to include amenities such as a landscaped central promenade and a small wooded area with a lake. These features aim to offer residents recreational and green spaces within the project limits.

Shivam Tyagi, Director of Operations at T&T Group, commented that the project seeks to respond to local demand for homes with enhanced design standards.

The residences are anticipated to include digital features, aligning with the company’s stated technology-oriented approach to housing. While project execution remains pending, some industry observers have noted that such initiatives could influence how Raj Nagar Extension is perceived in terms of housing quality.

The area is already connected to major urban centers including Delhi, Noida, and central Ghaziabad through the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, potentially making it a convenient residential choice for those working in these regions.

The long-term impact of the development on the local housing market will depend on various factors including execution quality, market response, and infrastructure developments in the surrounding area.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.