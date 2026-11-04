Understanding Algo Trading Features on Bajaj Broking

A seasoned trader may have charts open on one screen, an option chain on another, alerts firing in the background, and existing positions demanding attention—all at the same time. Bajaj Broking’s web and app-based algorithmic trading platform brings strategy discovery, customisation, automated execution and trade monitoring into one interface. (Bajaj Broking)

The challenge is not always finding the trade. Quite often, it is everything that has to happen around it.

Bajaj Broking’s algorithmic trading platform attempts to reduce some of that operational load by bringing strategy discovery, customisation, automated execution, and trade monitoring into a single web and app-based interface.

When One Trading Idea Turns into Several Decisions Take a simple bullish view.

A cash-market trader may need to decide the entry, quantity and exit. A derivatives trader could have several more choices to make before the same view becomes an actual position.

This is where trading can become operationally demanding. The analysis may be complete, but the trader still has to translate it into a sequence of actions.

Bajaj Broking allows users to configure technical indicators, entry and exit conditions, position sizing, trading direction, operating hours and trading days within the strategy itself. Targets, stop-losses and trailing stop-losses can also be incorporated.

For the trader, the practical advantage is that more of the trade can be organised within one framework instead of being managed as separate tasks once prices start moving.

Managing Multi-Leg Option Strategies with Ease The complexity becomes clearer with multi-leg options strategies.

A trader may have one market view but use several legs to express it. One leg could involve buying a Call, while another could involve selling a different strike. Quantities, expiries and strike selections may also differ across the structure.

Managing each leg separately can become cumbersome, particularly during a volatile phase of the market.

Bajaj Broking’s platform allows individual execution legs to be configured within the strategy, including the buy or sell direction, option type, number of lots, expiry and strike-selection method. For an options trader, this can make it easier to organise the structure as a single strategy rather than treating every leg as an isolated trade.

From DIY Strategies to Ready-Made Algos Some traders prefer constructing their own systems. Others may want to examine an existing strategy rather than define every condition themselves.

Bajaj Broking offers both routes.

Users can explore ready-made, exchange registered black-box strategies offered by SEBI-registered Research Analysts, while those who have their own trading framework can create customised strategies using exchange-registered white-box indicators. Strategy information, disclosures and consent requirements are presented during the subscription process.

This gives traders flexibility in how deeply they want to be involved in building the strategy.

The Work Does Not End After Execution Once a strategy starts operating, the trader still needs to know what is happening.

The platform provides a consolidated view of open positions, pending orders, trade history, execution details and strategy signals

That becomes useful when several trades or strategies are active at the same time. Instead of reconstructing the trading day from different screens, users can see the key activity in one place.

Making the Process Easier to Manage Algorithmic trading is often discussed in terms of speed and sophisticated strategies. For many traders, however, the more relatable advantage may be simpler: fewer operational steps competing for attention.

Bajaj Broking’s platform does not remove the need for market judgement or an understanding of risk. What it can do is bring the different parts of the trading process closer together.

And on a trading day when several things may demand attention at once, making the workflow easier to manage can itself be a meaningful advantage.

Disclaimer

Investments in securities market are subject to market risk, read all related documents carefully before investing.

Reg Office: 4th Floor, Bajaj Finserv House, Off Pune–Ahmednagar Road, Viman Nagar, Pune – 411014, Maharashtra. Corporate Office: Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, 1st Floor, Mantri IT Park, Tower B, Unit No 9 & 10, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014. SEBI Registration No.: INZ000218931 | BSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID:6706) | NSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID: 90177) | MCX Member ID: 57680 | DP registration No: IN-DP-418-2019 | CDSL DP No.: 12088600 | NSDL DP No. IN304300 | AMFI - registered Mutual Fund Distributor Registration No.: ARN – 163403 | APMI APRN : APRN04289. AI does not generate/ create orders, or analyse any condition, executes trades. AI does not give any recommendation related to any stock, contract, quantity, value etc. All the strategies built are Exchange Registered. Also mention that no strategy is being built by AI.

Website: Bajaj Broking

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