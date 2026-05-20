Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami pays emotional tribute to former CM B.C. Khanduri

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Major General (Retd.) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, describing his demise as a personal and irreparable loss for the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays floral tributes to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Major General (Retd.) B.C. Khanduri during the funeral procession in Dehradun.

Dhami appeared visibly emotional throughout the day as he participated in the funeral procession and final rites of the veteran BJP leader and former Union minister, who passed away on Tuesday.

At the time of receiving the news of Khanduri’s demise, Dhami was in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, attending the Central Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Officials said the Chief Minister curtailed his engagements and immediately left for Dehradun after learning about the former Chief Minister’s passing.

Upon reaching Dehradun on Tuesday evening, Dhami went directly to Khanduri’s residence in Basant Vihar, where he paid floral tributes and met members of the bereaved family to offer condolences.

Remembering Khanduri’s contribution to Uttarakhand and national service, the Chief Minister announced three days of state mourning. He also directed a one-day public holiday as a mark of respect for the former Chief Minister. The state government further instructed that the last rites be conducted with full police honours.

On Wednesday morning, Dhami again visited Khanduri’s residence and participated in the funeral procession. In an emotional gesture, the Chief Minister also shouldered the mortal remains during the procession.

The funeral procession later moved to the BJP headquarters, where party leaders and workers gathered to pay their respects to the senior leader. Dhami accompanied the procession before proceeding to Haridwar, where the last rites were performed.

Throughout the ceremonies, the Chief Minister appeared grief-stricken while interacting with family members, party leaders and supporters gathered to bid farewell to the veteran politician.

Khanduri, widely respected for his administrative discipline and clean public image, served as Uttarakhand Chief Minister and held several key positions during his political career. His death has drawn condolences from leaders across party lines, with many recalling his role in shaping Uttarakhand’s governance and infrastructure development.