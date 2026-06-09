Uttarakhand CM Dhami hands appointment letters to 221 candidates, says over 33,000 youths joined government service

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 221 candidates selected through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for posts in the Urban Development, Skill Development and Employment, and Animal Husbandry departments. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with selected candidates in a group photo during the distribution of appointment letters through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for various posts, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (@pushkardhami X)

The appointment letter distribution ceremony was held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister’s residence. Congratulating the selected candidates, Dhami said the appointments marked an important milestone in the state's efforts to create employment opportunities for youth.

According to the Chief Minister, more than 33,000 young people have been inducted into government services in Uttarakhand over the last four-and-a-half years. He described the occasion as a significant moment for candidates who had worked hard for years to secure government jobs.

Focus on employment and skill development Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the enthusiasm among the newly selected candidates reflected the government's efforts toward employment generation. He added that youth remain the state's most valuable resource and that the government is working to create opportunities in both employment and self-employment.

The Chief Minister said initiatives such as the state's Startup Policy, Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana and youth incentive schemes are aimed at strengthening young people economically and technically. He said these measures have increased confidence among youth regarding their future prospects.

Recruitment process and anti-cheating measures Dhami said there was a time when recruitment delays and irregularities led to frustration among job aspirants. He stated that recruitment processes are now being completed in a time-bound manner and that the government is committed to protecting the interests of young candidates.

Referring to measures against examination malpractice, the Chief Minister said the state had taken strict action against cheating rackets and implemented what he described as one of the country's toughest anti-copying laws. He said the government would continue to provide employment opportunities through transparent and fair recruitment processes.

The Chief Minister also said departments had been directed to fill vacant posts without delay.

Call for public service Dhami urged the newly appointed candidates to work with the principles of simplification, resolution, disposal and citizen satisfaction in mind. He said government employees should focus on addressing the concerns of poor and needy citizens while contributing to the state's development.

He also linked the recruitment drive to the broader goal of contributing to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Departments and posts covered According to officials, appointment letters were distributed to:

173 instructors under the Skill Development and Employment Department's training wing

Four personal assistants under the same department

Nine personal assistants in the Animal Husbandry Department

35 assistant accountants in the Urban Development Department Ministers highlight recruitment efforts Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said merit-based recruitment had strengthened confidence among job seekers and that talented candidates were securing government jobs through competitive processes.

Cabinet Minister Ram Singh Kaida said appointments were being made transparently and without recommendations. He added that 215 appointment letters had been distributed in the Urban Development Department over the past two years and that 35 assistant accountants received appointment letters during Tuesday's event.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLAs Umesh Sharma Kau and Savita Kapoor, senior officials and other dignitaries were also present at the programme.