Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates upgraded cricket ground in Pithoragarh, joins players on field, announces floodlights

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the upgraded cricket ground at the Surendra Singh Valdiya Stadium in Pithoragarh and dedicated the facility to residents of the district, while reiterating the state government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and encouraging youth participation in athletics. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami plays cricket after inaugurating the upgraded cricket ground at Surendra Singh Valdiya Stadium in Pithoragarh on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister visited the stadium during his tour of Pithoragarh district and formally inaugurated the upgraded cricket facility by stepping onto the pitch himself and facing a six-ball over. Dhami’s participation in cricket and other sporting activities with local players drew enthusiastic reactions from young athletes and spectators present at the venue.

The CM later interacted with players and youth gathered at the stadium and participated in football, hockey and other sports activities as well. Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said sports were not only important for physical fitness but also played a major role in developing discipline, confidence and team spirit among young people.

“Sports are a strong medium for shaping discipline, self-confidence and teamwork in youth. The state government is committed to providing every possible support to emerging players so they can excel at national and international levels,” Dhami said, according to the official release.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also administered an anti-drug pledge to the youth and urged them to stay away from substance abuse. He appealed to youngsters to actively join the state’s anti-drug campaign and said sports could help guide youth towards a healthy lifestyle and positive thinking.

Dhami also honoured nine players for their outstanding performances and congratulated athletes participating in various sporting disciplines. The event was attended by local public representatives, senior government and administrative officials, sports enthusiasts and a large number of players.

The CM added that the Uttarakhand government was working continuously to improve sports infrastructure across the state and expand access to modern facilities for athletes, particularly in remote and rural areas. He stated that initiatives such as the “Khel Mahakumbh” were providing talented youth from villages and distant regions with a platform to showcase their abilities.

Referring to the state’s new sports policy, CM Dhami said the government was focused on supporting promising athletes through better infrastructure, training opportunities and institutional backing. “The youth of Uttarakhand possess immense talent and potential. Our objective is to prepare them for competition at national and international levels,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that floodlights would be installed around the cricket ground to improve facilities for training and matches in the future.

The Surendra Singh Valdiya Stadium event formed part of the chief minister’s outreach during his district tour and highlighted the state government’s push to position Uttarakhand as a leading sporting state through investments in grassroots sports and youth engagement, according to the statement.