Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 25th All India Police Water Sports Championship virtually

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the 25th All India Police Water Sports Cluster Championship being held at the Water Sports and Adventure Institute. According to an official statement issued by the state government, teams from across India, including various states and Union Territories, are participating in the event. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the event's role in promoting adventure sports, the significance of physical fitness for police, and the state’s commitment to improving sports infrastructure.

The statement said that more than 440 male and female athletes representing 19 teams are competing in disciplines such as canoeing, rowing and kayaking. The Chief Minister addressed participants virtually, welcomed athletes, officials and sports enthusiasts to Uttarakhand, describing the programme as a significant opportunity for the state, which is hosting the championship for the first time.

As per the official release, Dhami expressed gratitude to the All India Police Sports Control Board for selecting Uttarakhand as the host. He stated that such national-level events provide a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and can also contribute to promoting adventure sports and tourism in the region. The state government has in recent years emphasised expanding its profile as a destination for outdoor and water-based sports, particularly in areas like Tehri, which has emerged as a hub for such activities.

Highlighting the role of police and paramilitary forces, the Chief Minister said that personnel engaged in maintaining law and order and ensuring national security require a high level of physical and mental fitness. According to the statement, he noted that sports activities help build discipline, teamwork and the ability to operate effectively in challenging conditions.

The Chief Minister also underlined the practical relevance of water sports training, stating that skills developed through such disciplines could be useful in disaster response situations, including flood relief, river rescue operations and coastal security. Officials have previously pointed to the growing importance of such training, particularly in states prone to natural disasters.

Referring to broader policy initiatives, the statement noted Dhami’s mention of programmes such as the ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India’ campaigns launched under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, which aim to promote sports culture and fitness among citizens. The Uttarakhand government, it said, is also working to improve sports infrastructure and provide better facilities for athletes.