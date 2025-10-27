Uttarakhand expedites construction of 500 crore land port at Banbasa to strengthen India–Nepal trade

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the proposed Land Port project in the Gudmi area of Banbasa, Champawat district. The facility, being developed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) at an estimated cost of around ₹500 crore, aims to improve trade, transit, and cross-border coordination between India and Nepal. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews the proposed Land Port construction site at Banbasa in Champawat district, alongside officials of the Land Ports Authority of India.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the site and asked officials to ensure timely and coordinated implementation of construction activities. He said the upcoming land port would bring together key border and trade-related services within a single integrated system to improve efficiency and facilitate smoother movement across the border.

Integrated facilities for trade and passenger transit

The Banbasa Land Port is being planned as a modern border transit hub housing agencies such as customs, immigration, security forces, and trade facilitation offices under one premise. Officials said the integrated setup will help reduce processing time, enhance transparency, and support more efficient movement of goods and passengers.

Chief Minister Dhami said the port represents an important step toward improving infrastructure along the India–Nepal border. “Once operational, it will enable coordinated management of trade and passenger movement through a single administrative and logistics framework,” he said.

Clearances and land transfer completed

According to officials, necessary approvals—including environmental and land-use clearances—have been secured to enable the start of construction. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change granted clearance for the transfer of about 84 acres of forest land for the project. Compensatory afforestation and other compliance measures are underway.

The Chief Minister said the state government has been working closely with LPAI to facilitate the project. “All procedural requirements, from environmental approvals to land transfer, have been completed in coordination with central agencies,” he said.

Expected economic impact

The Banbasa Land Port is expected to enhance regional trade and create employment opportunities in sectors such as logistics, warehousing, customs services, and transport. Officials said the facility’s location would help improve access for local producers, particularly farmers and small-scale manufacturers, to cross-border markets.

“The project will help streamline trade in agricultural produce and small industrial goods while supporting local livelihoods in the Champawat region,” the Chief Minister noted.

Beyond trade, the project is also expected to improve travel and people-to-people connectivity along the India–Nepal border. Dhami said the upgraded infrastructure would make movement across the border more organized while supporting tourism and cultural exchange.