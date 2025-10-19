ViaTradeMart strengthens India’s trade network through technology-driven buyer and supplier solutions

In an era where digital trade defines business success, ViaTradeMart has quickly established itself as India’s most trusted and result-oriented B2B platform, bridging the gap between buyers and suppliers across domestic and international markets. Founded under the visionary leadership of Rajesh and Mohit Sharma, ViaTradeMart is empowering thousands of businesses to connect, trade, and grow seamlessly. ViaTradeMart is empowering thousands of businesses to connect, trade, and grow seamlessly.

Unlike traditional trading intermediaries, ViaTradeMart utilizes a technology-first approach to connect businesses. Through its in-house IT infrastructure, SEO expertise, and lead-generation systems, the platform ensures that every connection made between a buyer and supplier results in authentic, trackable, and goal-oriented trade outcomes.

Technology at the Core of Business Connectivity

ViaTradeMart’s operational model is powered by advanced digital systems designed to help companies grow efficiently. The platform uses search engine optimization (SEO), targeted marketing campaigns, and AI-based lead filtration tools to match suppliers with relevant buyers across India and overseas.

This approach not only simplifies the trade process but also eliminates barriers faced by small and medium businesses trying to reach global markets. The company’s IT team focuses on real-time deal support and communication tools, allowing both parties to finalize deals faster and with greater transparency.

A senior official at ViaTradeMart stated, “Our objective has always been to simplify trade through technology. We don’t just generate leads — we facilitate real connections that result in genuine deals.”

Building a Reliable Trade Ecosystem

ViaTradeMart has become a trusted name for companies seeking verified and genuine trade opportunities. With a growing database of international and domestic partners, the platform offers businesses access to reliable buyers, certified suppliers, and transparent communication channels.

Through its IT-driven structure, ViaTradeMart ensures that every listing is backed by verification, and every inquiry is tracked through its internal CRM system. This makes it one of the few Indian platforms offering measurable success for each connection made.

Industry experts have noted that ViaTradeMart’s consistent performance and client satisfaction record make it one of the most credible trade facilitators operating from the NCR region.

Group Companies Under the ViaTradeMart Umbrella

The brand’s success is also attributed to its diverse portfolio of business ventures, each contributing to a unified vision of digital growth. The ViaTradeMart network includes:

● Tech Codexae Private Limited – A specialized IT and software development company that provides backend support, web solutions, and digital marketing expertise for ViaTradeMart and other enterprises.

● 2nd Travel Portal – A rapidly expanding travel and tourism platform, helping users plan and manage global tours through verified service providers.

● ViaTradeMart (Parent Company) – The core trade network that connects thousands of verified buyers and suppliers through digital systems, SEO marketing, and targeted lead generation campaigns.

This multi-portal structure allows the organization to diversify its service offerings, expanding its reach across multiple industries while maintaining a consistent focus on technology and transparency.

Expanding Across Borders

ViaTradeMart’s growing reputation extends beyond India. The company now collaborates with businesses in multiple countries, providing access to verified export and import opportunities. By combining domestic trade support with international reach, the platform enables Indian manufacturers and suppliers to connect with global buyers directly.

This cross-border engagement has already resulted in thousands of successful deals, reinforcing ViaTradeMart’s status as a trusted global business enabler. The company’s ability to handle both domestic and international trade efficiently sets it apart from competitors operating solely in local markets.

Strong Reputation and Genuine Client Feedback

ViaTradeMart has received positive reviews from clients who have experienced measurable business growth through its services. Many partners cite the company’s transparency, responsive customer service, and result-oriented lead system as key reasons for their continued collaboration.

Operating from its headquarters in Noida, Sector 63, the company’s professional team manages inquiries from across India, ensuring personalized support for each client. Businesses dealing through ViaTradeMart have confirmed that deals are closed efficiently and payments are coordinated securely through trusted communication channels.

Innovation-Driven Growth

With a clear focus on innovation, ViaTradeMart continues to enhance its digital infrastructure to meet the changing needs of global trade. The company is currently investing in AI-based matching algorithms, analytics-driven performance tracking, and multilingual buyer-supplier interfaces to expand accessibility across regions.

Its mission remains consistent — to help Indian businesses gain global visibility through smart technology and reliable partnerships.

According to the company’s management, these efforts are part of a broader strategy to strengthen India’s presence in international trade. “We believe that digital connectivity is the key to future commerce. Our role is to bridge that gap effectively, using the power of IT,” a company spokesperson added.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.