Yankees' Jasson Dominguez carted off after collision with wall

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez exited Thursday afternoon's game against the visiting Texas Rangers in the first inning after colliding with the auxiliary scoreboard. HT Image

The team announced that Dominguez was in concussion protocol after an examination by the team physician and also was undergoing an MRI on his left shoulder.

Dominguez raced back to the warning track and crashed into the chain-link portion of the scoreboard as he fell to complete a catch off the bat of Brandon Nimmo. A trainer addressed Dominguez for several minutes while manager Aaron Boone looked on.

After Dominguez was carted off, the Yankees made three defensive changes. Cody Bellinger moved from right field to left field, Amed Rosario switched from third base to right field and Ryan McMahon entered at third base.

Nicknamed "The Martian" after inking a $5.1 million bonus during the July 2019 international signing period, Dominguez debuted with the Yankees in September 2023. He hit four homers in eight games before tearing a ligament in his throwing elbow that required Tommy John surgery.

After not appearing for the Yankees until the final month of 2024, Dominguez transitioned to left field last season. He struggled at times after moving from center field and played 100 games in left while hitting .257 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs in 123 games.

Dominguez did not make the team out of spring training and was hitting .326 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 24 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before getting called up April 27.

Dominguez, 23, was 6-for-30 with a homer and four RBIs in eight games entering play on Thursday.

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