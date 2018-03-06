203 kg cannabis seized in separate instances across state, two arrested

In a major haul of contraband, the Gurgaon police confiscated over 200 kg of cannabis, most of which was found dumped near a bank branch in Hailey Mandi, Pataudi, on Tuesday morning.

Police said a total of 203 kg of cannabis was recovered in two separate incidents on Tuesday.

In the first case, 163 kg was found near a branch of the Syndicate Bank in Hailey Mandi. In the second incident, police arrested two men and seized 40 kg of the drug from their possession in Sector 5 after a team of the Palam Vihar crime branch checked the vehicle in which the duo was travelling.

In both cases, cases were registered at respective police stations and the matter was being probed.

Police said a team from the Palam Vihar crime branch intercepted a car at the Bhagat Singh Chowk in Sector 5 and checked the vehicle. They found two plastic bags. When the two youth were questioned about the contents of the bags, they initially refused to divulge any information, but cracked on sustained questioning. They said the two bags contained 40 kg and 300 gm of the banned substance.

The two were identified as Akhilesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar, from Bihar. They were booked under the NDPS Act and produced before the court, which remanded them to two-day police custody.

Meanwhile, police in Hailey Mandi recovered 56 plastic bags containing 163 kg cannabis that had been dumped at an under-construction site near the Syndicate Bank in the area.

A case was registered against unidentified accused, and police said efforts are being made to identify those responsible for procuring the drug.

“The CCTV footage has been obtained and efforts are being made to find out who dumped the cannabis there,” Gurgaon police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.