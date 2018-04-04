Acting on CM’s directions, MCG seals 24 illegal meat shops

Days after receiving directions from Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to seal or demolish illegal meat shops in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sealed 24 such shops in its first drive on Wednesday.

During the district grievance redressal committee meeting on Saturday, Khattar had received several complaints about illegal meat shops operating in the city. The CM then issued directions for their closure and/or demolition.

According to MCG officials, of the 24 meat shops that were sealed on Wednesday, eight were sealed in Feroz Gandhi colony in Sector 9, five in Sector 39, four each in Laxman Vihar in Sector 3A and Sector 46, and three in Krishna colony in Sector 7.

“While some owners of meat shops in Sector 46 compiled with our notice issued on Monday and ceased their operations, we sealed the remaining shops. The drive will continue throughout the month until all illegal establishments are sealed,” MCG medical officer Ashish Singla said.

Teams of MCG officials, Gurgaon police and enforcement officials sealed the shops during a two-hour drive — from 4pm to 6pm. No incidence of resistance or violence was reported during the drive.

MCG officials have estimated that there are 120 meat shops in city, which are operating without licences.

While the drive was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, unavailability of police personnel owing to the Bharat Bandh protests across the city, it was postponed to Wednesday.

On Monday, 35 illegal meat shops in Narsinghpur, Mohammadpur Jharsa, Khandsa, Sector 46 and Sector 39 were served notices to cease their operations within 48 hours.

“We did not seal the remaining shops as the MCG wanted to catch these shop owners off guard and ensure that these establishments are not closed temporarily. Shops in these areas will be sealed by Friday,” Singla said.

According to MCG records, 129 licences have been issued to meat shop owners since October 2017 and since January 1, 2018, 394 meat shops and 175 roadside meat vendor outlets have been sealed.

Currently, MCG can only reissue licences to meat shop owners as Khattar on Saturday decided that all fresh licence applications will be looked into by the state government, which will determine whether the meat shops have to be shifted from their current premises and whether they are fit for a new licence.

Incidentally, the load on officials had increased after Khattar, during a janta durbar in the city in October 2017, directed MCG officials to close all meat shops operating in residential areas.

Subsequently, after analysing master plans and carrying out on-the-spot surveys, the MCG did not find any meat shops operating in residential areas.

While there were many meat shops operating in Jacobpura and Sadar Bazar, next to residential colonies, these were allowed to operate as they were developed before a master plan was drawn up and demarcation of residential and commercial areas was done.