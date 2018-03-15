Badshahpur murder case: Rights body seeks police reply on alleged harassment of journalist

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought a reply within three days from Gurgaon police regarding the alleged harassment of a mediaperson in connection with the Badshahpur murder case.

The notice was issued on Thursday after the brother of the journalist approached the minorities commission alleging that police had detained his brother illegally for the last two days and was torturing him.

The notice has been marked to the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon as well.

Badshahpur resident Anand Vashisht was shot dead early Tuesday while his wife sustained injuries in the attack. Vashisht’s family members have alleged that he was killed by Narender alias Tillu, a local criminal involved in bootlegging and other such activities.

In connection with the murder, the police had detained Pradeep Nirala, a journalist, for questioning after local residents alleged that he was close to Tillu and he had tried to put pressure on Vashisht to withdraw as a witness in a firing incident that took place on February 11.

The locals also alleged that journalist had close links with known criminals.

However, in his complaint before the NCSC, the journalist’s brother Hariom Nirala alleged that his brother was being framed because in the past, he had raised the issue of illegal encroachment of Badshahpur Baoli, a large water body which has allegedly being filled up by the relatives of Vashisht.

“The police are not telling us about Pradeep’s whereabouts since the day he was detained. His name is not in the FIR and his motorcycle is still parked at the Behrampur crime investigation agency’s office. We fear for his life and for our own as well,” Hariom said.

The complainant also said that although Pradeep was called to the Behrampur CIA by the police,neither the investigators there nor those at the Badshahpur police station is confirming his detention.

“Our family is worried about Pradeep’s well-being and it is also feared that he might be killed in an encounter,” Hariom said in his complaint.

He also said his brother and their family will fully cooperate with the authorities in taking the investigation to the logical conclusion but demanded that he be released from “illegal custody”.

Taking cognizance of the complaint lodged by Nirala’s brother, the NCSC has asked the Gurgaon police commissioner to submit facts and information on action taken to it within three days under the Scheduled castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 2015.

“Taking into account the gravity of the crime, some people have been called for questioning as the family of the deceased has levelled very serious allegations. As the matter is being investigated, details will be shared with the NCSC,” said Gurgaon police spokesperson Ravinder Kumar.