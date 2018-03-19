Gurgaon: Delhi NGO declares ₹50,000 reward for info on killer of puppies in DLF Phase-1

A Delhi-based NGO has offered a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the killing of 12 puppies in DLF Phase-1.

The NGO, which works for animal welfare and prevention of cruelty against animals, took suo motu cognizance of the reports regarding the killing of puppies last Tuesday (March 13).

Anyone with information about the case is requested to call the Humane Society India (HIS) /India helpline +91 8899117773. The NGO said this helpline is manned round the clock and anyone who wants to share information will be guided by the counsellors.

A case against unidentified persons was registered at DLF Phase 1 police station on March 15 in the killing of puppies based on a complaint by animal rights activist Amita Singh.

The police said that a postmortem examination of the pups was conducted and their viscera is being sent to a forensic lab in Madhuban, Karnal, to ascertain poisoning.

On March 13, Gurgaon resident Malvika Khatri has approached the DLF Phase-1 police station regarding the disappearance of these puppies, whose decomposed bodies, with the heads smashed, were later found buried in plots nearby. “The announcement of the reward is welcome and it will help people come forward to share information,” Amita Singh said.

Assistant sub-inspector Prahlad Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that they are questioning people in connection with the killing of puppies.

“The viscera samples are being sent to a forensic lab and we are also conducting the probe,” he said.

NG Jayasimha, managing director of HSI, India, said, “We have been raising the issue of stricter punishments for animal abusers time and again because we are witnessing a rise in such crimes. We hope that this reward urges anybody with information about this heinous crime to come forward. We must find those who involved in ghastly crime and ensure justice is served.”